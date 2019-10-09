Business Movers: The newly filled positions of the business world

Here is a selection of eight people who have recently begun interesting new roles with companies based in Ireland.

Dorothy Coffey

Dorothy Coffey has been appointed as the new general manager of operations and safety at Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport.

She joins the airport’s senior leadership team with over 18 years of aviation and safety experience from Swissport, where her most recent role was as regional manager, Ireland.

In her new role, she will have overall responsibility for airport operations, fire service, asset management and safety.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and knowledge in resource management to the team, further strengthening the operational excellence and safety culture that are already in place,” she said.

Niamh De Búrca

Niamh De Búrca has been appointed as relationship manager with investment advisor Elkstone. She brings 18 years’ experience in Irish and international private banking and financial services companies.

Previously, Niamh held relationship management roles with AIB, HSBC and Bank of Ireland. She is a qualified AITI Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP) with further qualifications in investments and pensions.

She is a BA graduate of Trinity College Dublin and obtained a MSc from University College Dublin. She said:

“I’m looking forward to delivering solutions and advice to our high net worth and entrepreneurial clients.”

Steve Boyes

Steve Boyes has been named as director of customer care with Envisage Cloud, the Sage partner, systems integrator and software developer. He brings over 20 years of experience in business solutions, and will liaise with the sales, support and finance teams.

He previously spent 20 years with IT Fuel, a Sage ERP, payroll and CRM solutions provider, where he rose to director, leading the sales, delivery and strategic direction of the company.

He was also a systems consultant in Retrieve, and spent three years as an accountant for The Parrot Pine Co, integrating EPOS systems. He has led the roll-out of complex ERP and CRM solutions for SMEs, public sector bodies and not-for-profit organisations.

Naomi Staff

Naomi Staff has been named as MD of the research practice of marketing communications company Core. She brings 11 years of experience in market research.

She also has specific expertise in finance, alcohol, telecoms and social sectors. She joined Core in 2014 as research director, and became business director in 2017.

She was previously associate director with brand strategy advisor Kantar, formerly Millward Brown.

She is the Honorary Secretary of the Marketing Society of Ireland and holds a BSc in Psychology and an MSc in Consumer Psychology from Bangor University in Wales. Core employs a team of 310 people and consists of nine practices.

Gordon D’Arcy

Gordon D’Arcy has been appointed as commercial director with Brightwater Group, a recruitment firm which has its headquarters in Dublin and offices in Cork and Belfast.

A former Irish rugby star, D’Arcy is Ireland’s longest serving rugby international. He also recently signed up with author Paul Howard to write a series of children’s books, the first of which is due to be launched next month.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing my part in the group’s success whilst, at the same time, benefiting from the mentoring and personal development provided by my new colleagues.”

Brightwater currently employs 95 people and is celebrating 21 years in business. The group aims to double in size over the next three years.

James Brooks

James Brooks has been appointed as managing director of Opel Ireland following its acquisition by Gowan Group, importer and distributor of Peugeot and Honda motor vehicles in the Republic of Ireland. Gowan also retails Kia and Opel and provides after sales service for Citroen. James succeeds Gillian Whittall, who is leaving the company.

James was previously managing director of Kia Motors Ireland. He has also previously held a number of senior finance and operational roles with GM Ireland. He was previously Opel Ireland’s finance director from 1994 to 2005.

He was president of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) for 2014-15.

Emily Pittman

Emily Pittman has been appointed as VP and general manager for Unilever Ireland, which distributes brands such as HB ice cream, Lyons Tea, Knorr, Flora, Hellmann’s, Dove, Lynx, Persil and Cif. Based in Citywest, Dublin, she will work with retail and wholesale customers.

She will report to Sebastian Munden, Unilever’s EVP and GM for the UK and Ireland. She joined Unilever in 2017 as part of its executive leadership team for UK and Ireland.

She previously held senior roles at Coca-Cola, and with FMCG consultancies.

She is originally from New Zealand and is moving to Dublin with her family. She succeeds Nick Johnson, who is moving to a global position within the firm.

Colm Foley

Colm Foley has been named as a specialist energy advisor for the commercial property sector with smart energy provider Pinergy.

He will advise property management companies on how best to manage, monitor and take control of their annual energy costs and consumption.

He previously worked in commercial sales in the utilities sector for several years. He gained experience working on commercial advisory roles for Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy.

Prior to this, he owned and ran his own business in the hospitality sector for 10 years. Pinergy offers energy reporting and re-billing tools as well as a number of energy management solutions and 100% green energy supply.