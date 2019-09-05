Business movers: The latest appointments in the business world

Joe Dermody takes a look at this week's latest appointments in the business world.

Derval Rooney has been named as financial controller of secure IT recycling firm AMI, bringing its outsourced finance function in-house.

She will also provide AMI with greater oversight and accountability for its financial performance.

She was previously financial controller for Belfast-based software company Automated Intelligence for two years, with control of financial operations.

She has also held roles as a client services senior accountant for Augentius, corporate finance senior with KPMG, and audit assistant manager with Deloitte.

Derval Rooney.

She holds a degree in Accounting and Finance from QUB and is a qualified member of Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Jacky Fox has been appointed managing director of Accenture Security in Ireland, helping clients build resilience from the inside out so they can confidently focus on innovation and growth.

She brings 20 years’ experience in tech and security.

Jacky Fox.

She previously led Deloitte’s Irish Cyber Security and IT Forensic practice. She also worked with Dell as a senior security specialist.

She was recently named vice-chair for cybersecurity cluster group Cyber Ireland. In 2018, she was awarded ‘Security Champion of the Year’ in Ireland.

She has an MSc in Digital Investigations and Forensic Computing and is a certified forensic analyst. She lectures on the MSc in Cyber Security programme at UCD. She is an active researcher and publisher in the digital forensics and cyber communities.

Mark Greville has been appointed as vice-president of architecture with Workhuman, integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform. The Irish-American software company helps organisations connect culture and shape the future of work.

Mark Greville.

He joins from Bank of America where he was director with responsibility for Global Risk Analytics, Credit Risk, Regulatory and Prime Brokerage for 10 years. Prior to that, he was technical architect in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) centre at Merrill Lynch.

He holds a BA in Maths and Economics, NUI Maynooth. The firm is co-headquartered in Framingham, Mass., USA, and Dublin, Ireland.

Kevin Canning has been appointed as senior tax manager to the Quintas tax consultancy team. He recently returned from Australia where he gained global experience with Zenitas Healthcare and IAG before joining Quintas.

Kevin Canning.

He previously worked in EY Dublin in tax roles in the IFS tax team. He will now work closely with Dave O’Brien, Quintas tax director.

The team advise on all tax heads focusing primarily on the SME market and high net worth individuals.

He is a graduate of UCC where he received a degree in Finance and also holds a Masters of Accounting from UCD.

He is a chartered accountant (ACA), a chartered tax advisor (CTA), while he is also a member of the Irish Tax Institute.

David Carroll has been appointed as CEO with homeless charity Depaul, following an open application process.

He has previously held the position of director of services, housing and development within Depaul and has been part of the organisation for over 10 years.

He has been instrumental in the expansion of Depaul’s services, in particular, Depaul’s new housing association and its recent work with asylum seekers.

He is a qualified social worker and has been working in homelessness services for 18 years. The chair of the board of trustees, John Murphy, said:

“We are delighted David is taking on the leadership of Depaul at this important time.”