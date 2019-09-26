Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Irish-based businesses are recruiting and expanding across a wide range of sectors. Here is a selection of people who have moved into interesting new roles.

Gordon Peppard

Gordon Peppard has been appointed as farm business structures specialist with agri research group Teagasc. He takes over from Thomas Curran, who now manages the Teagasc West Cork advisory region. He will assist farmers and advisors in setting up ‘Collaborative Farming’ such as farm partnerships, share farming arrangements.

He has been programme manager for the first Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme, and business and technology dairy adviser in Kilkenny. He ahs also advised farmers on REPS, beef and environmental advice from Teagasc Clonmel for 14 years. From a mixed farming family in Co Wexford, he holds an Agri Science degree from UCD.

Colm Sheehan

Colm Sheehan has been appointed as associate director in the corporate finance division of accountancy and business advisory firm Crowe. Originally from Gorey, Co Wexford, he trained with PwC in Dublin, followed by a secondment to the New York Office.

Colm returned to Ireland where he has since gained significant experience across the financial services, property and hospitality sectors. He has worked in several large-scale asset and portfolio acquisitions and disposals. He is a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland and holds a BComm from UCD and a Master of Accounting degree from UCD Michael Smurfit Grad School.

Peter O'Reilly

Peter O’Reilly has been promoted to partner level with corporate and commercial law firm LK Shields. He has been a member of the firm’s commercial property team for four years, where his experience includes

acting for financial institutions in secured lending transactions and advising on loan restructures and enforcement.

Prior to joining the firm, he worked in-house for KBC Bank Ireland. The LK Shields commercial property team acts for a wide variety of clients including major Irish and international corporates, financial institutions, large institutional and private investors and public bodies and regularly advises on premium value property transactions.

Albert Diggin

Albert Diggin has been named as KBC Bank’s area manager of Ireland South and West. He joins KBC from financial services firm Fexco. He will cover six hubs in Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Kilkenny as part of his new remit.

He brings more than 30 years’ experience in financial services in different positions in the commercial banking sector, with notable roles at Bank of Ireland including area manager for Cork. He also held a number of senior roles within Bank of Ireland.

He also holds a QFA qualification through the Institute of Bankers and Postgraduate Diploma in Management through the Irish Management Institute, and was director of Cork Chamber of Commerce, 2014-18.

Catherine Heffernan

Catherine Heffernan has been named as farm management support adviser with Lely Center Enniscorthy, covering Wexford, Kilkenny, Waterford, Carlow and Tipperary. She is formerly a ruminant nutritionist for Intouch, Alltech’s nutrition service. Her role with Lely is to help and advise farmers to get the most from their Lely robotic system.

She will be working directly with farmers in the region, analysing the data coming through the farmers’ robotic systems. She holds a degree in Agricultural Science, specialising in dairy business, from University College Dublin. Originally from a dairy farm in Glenmore, Kilkenny, she has also spent time in New Zealand working on a 900 dairy cow unit.

Darren O'Reilly

Darren O’Reilly has been named as head of marketing and communications for Ireland with mobility solutions provider Emovis, reporting to Emovis Ireland CEO Francoise Riou. He brings B2B and B2C experience in a full-service digital marketing agency with clients across retail, FMCG, motor, IT, sport and lifestyle industries.

He has spoken at global conferences, was voted a top ten speaker at the World Credit Union Conference. He was has held marketing roles with Member First Credit Union, the World Council of Credit Unions and the Irish Credit Union Movement. He had his own radio show on Near FM for three years, and has served on the board of youth charity SpunOut.ie.