Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Cathy Hogan joins graphic design team at Coolgrey, the creative communications and marketing consultancy in Cork.

She will work with a broad base of clients on projects.

She is a graduate in Graphic Design Communication from Limerick School of Art & Design, LIT.

As part of her course studies, she worked on placement at Wavebreak Media and Thisway Studios in Cork, and has since freelanced in the areas of branding, illustration, typography and layout design, as well as content creation & social media management.

Her most recent position was with the Central Statistics Office, where she worked for the past 12 months as a graphic designer on their internal graduate programme.

Derek Hosty has been appointed as head of global data with Diaceutics, a data analytics services provider to the pharma sector.

Diaceutics analyses data from clinical laboratories conducting diagnostic tests to determine patient eligibility for precision medicine drugs.

He brings almost 20 years of experience in software, analytics and product development.

He was previously general manager for cloud and data at Irish software provider Openet, with a focus on addressing business problems with analytics and machine learning.

He was also director of technology strategy for data and analytics at Norwegian telecomms provider Telenor Group., with a principal focus on contextual marketing, data privacy and security.

Lorraine Costelloe has been promoted to head of home buying and ownership with Ulster Bank.

Currently head of personal banking finance business partners, she has worked in financial services for over 18 years in a number of business areas, including finance, treasury asset and liability management and customer experience and products.

A native of Oranmore, Co Galway, she is an ACA qualified accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

She also holds a BSc in Information Technology from NUIG and a diploma in Financial Services from the Institute of Bankers, Ireland.

She will build on Ulster Bank’s mortgage proposition including Manage My Mortgage, the online self-service portal for mortgage holders.

Melanie Morrissey has been appointed senior marketing executive at Cork-based independent travel company Travel Counsellors, which is continuing to expand its services.

She has worked in marketing and digital marketing roles in Ireland and Australia for the past six years.

She holds a diploma in sales development from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and a double Masters degree of Business in Internationalisation from Waterford IT and Brest Business School, France.

She is also a member of Junior Chamber International Cork.

The company has 78 travel counsellors operating in Ireland, delivering bespoke travel experiences to both the leisure and corporate markets.

Stephen Holland has been appointed as head of US & Canadian Partnerships with Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM), joining from ICM Ltd, a boutique global investment management business.

Prior to this, he was a director in the client and partner group of global investment firm KKR.

He has also worked with Dublin hedge fund Abbey Capital, and spent 13 years working in the US as a director of Bank of Ireland Asset Management (US) Ltd, and head of the business development team for North America.

He holds a BA in Economics from UCC and an MBA from Fordham University, New York.

He is a member of ASIP, CFA Institute and has certs from the IoD.

Enda Brazel has joined price- comparison and switching site bonkers.ie and will head its new insurance division.

His prior roles include chief underwriting officer at RSA and ex-chairman of 123.ie.

He brings a wealth of experience in the insurance sector having previously worked for

IPB Insurance as head of underwriting and then chief operations officer.

He moved to RSA Insurance Ireland and played a pivotal role in helping return it to profitability in 2017 and 2018.

He also spent over two years as chairman at RSA’s wholly-owned subsidiary 123.ie.

David Kerr, group CEO of bonkers.ie, said: “We are delighted to welcome Enda as a key addition to our team.”