Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Liam Cronin has been appointed CEO of RDI Hub, a new research, development and innovation hub backed by Fexco, IT Tralee and Kerry County Council.

He was previously associate director of commercialisation at Trinity College Dublin’s ADAPT Research Centre, and worked in Microsoft for 25 years prior to that. RDI Hub is a not-for-profit public-private partnership CLG which through a living lab ecosystem will drive design-led innovation, help entrepreneurs, and facilitate research, development and training in the financial technology sector.

RDI Hub was successful in the highly competitive Enterprise Ireland Regional Enterprise Development Fund, and will bolster the South West’s position as a globally connected financial services and ICT skills hotspot, helping with job creation and economic growth.

Fexco has donated the premises in which RDI Hub will be housed, the previously-named Liebig Building is a former factory outside Killorglin that is currently undergoing redevelopment.

The building will be renamed in honour of John McCarthy as a tribute to the Stanford University Computer Scientist, one of the founders of the discipline of artificial intelligence, whose father was born in Cromane in Kerry.

John Yeomans has joined Paymentology, which has provided support to the financial services software and payments solutions sector for more than 30 years.

He brings vast experience in strategic and executive positions, working in key roles in bank system and card processing industries for many years.

He was previously CEO of Nomad Payments Ltd, where he was pivotal in orchestrating the growth and ultimate sale of the company, through senior positions at FIS and Transact24.

Paymentology already successfully competes against multi-billion-pound legacy providers of processing services and has set itself the target of processing transactions for 25 million card holders by 2021.

The company specialises in the provision of flexible cloud-based processing services, enabling banks to fully embrace digitisation in replacing expensive legacy systems.

READ MORE Lidl to launch reusable bag for loose fruit and veg

Edwina Governey has been appointed chief investment officer with real estate investment trust Hibernia REIT.

This appointment is on a permanent basis, Edwina held the role on an interim basis since Richard Ball’s departure in March 2019.

She is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and holds degrees from University College Dublin and the London School of Economics.

Prior to joining the company in 2014 she worked in the property sector in London.

Kevin Nowlan, the company’s CEO, said: “Edwina has made a significant contribution since joining us in 2014 and her promotion is a testament to the talented team we have.”

Jason Nebenzahl has been appointed as the new CEO of Omnicom Media Group after it was announced that Dave Harland was stepping down from the role after 14 years at the helm.

Harland will remain with Omnicom in an advisory capacity until mid-2020. Prior to joining Omnicom, Jason was chief executive of Initiative Dublin for 11 years.

Omnicom is jointly owned by BBDO Dublin and TBWADublin, both owned by the US-based Omnicom Group.

Nebenzahl’s move into the top role paves the way for Gemma Teeling to take over his previous role as managing director of PHD Ireland.

Teeling will assume the role upon returning from maternity leave in December.

Like Harland, Nebenzahl also worked at Initiative Dublin for six years where he was business director up until joining Omnicom in 2005.

Emma Ross has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO) of Dublin-based experiential and events agency Real Nation.

She joins the company with over 14 years’ experience across the marketing industry, including stints at Runway Marketing, Pluto and Verve.

She said: “I am excited to drive the agency forward. At our heart is behaviour change and delivering this for clients, whether through bespoke educational projects, large scale events or on trade brand activations.

"The agency team brings together a unique mix of expertise from client service to design to event production specialists to psychologists and consumer insights.”

Colin Richardson has been appointed to property consultants CBRE Ireland’s research team in Dublin to work alongside executive director and head of research Marie Hunt.

Colin joins from Davy Stockbrokers where he worked primarily in the institutional equity research division of the firm.

He holds a business degree with specialisms in economics and finance and a master’s in Finance & Capital Markets from Dublin City University and joins CBRE Ireland as a senior research analyst.

Marie Hunt said: “Research is at the heart of CBRE’s business, providing clients with access to data to help them to make informed investment and location decisions.”