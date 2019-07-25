Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Irish-based businesses are recruiting and expanding across a wide range of sectors. Here is a selection of people who have moved into interesting new roles.

John Tobin has been named as systems manager for Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), herd improvement and agri-tech co-operative in Tipperary. He will conduct countrywide visits with farmers over the coming months to discuss environmental sustainability, feed efficiency and efficient cows, as the business continues its drive to improve the quality of the national herd. Born in Kilkenny, he has returned from New Zealand, working in agri-banking with ASB Group, and as a regional animal nutrition consultant with Nutritech; he was also a farm solutions manager with LIC in Northland, NZ. He is a former Teagasc employee at Kildalton and Moorepark.

Con O’Leary joins the Mahon Point team of Johnson & Perrott Motor Dealerships as dealer principal. He brings with him almost 30 years of motor trade experience. Previously he has worked in a number of key roles in the motor trade and with brands such as Citroen, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota. George Mills, MD, said: “Con brings with him a wealth of experience that we feel will be a great asset to the team. Mahonpoint is a key location for Johnson & Perrott and an area that has a huge opportunity for growth. We wish him all the best in his new role and look forward to working with him.” Con said: “I look forward to a challenging but rewarding time here at Johnson & Perrott Ltd.”

Karena Twohig has been appointed as account manager with Kinetic Ireland, the Out of Home (OOH) media agency. She brings significant experience to the role. She will oversee the creation and implementation of effective OOH media campaigns for a wide range of clients. In addition to this, she will be responsible for the day-to-day management of client accounts. She has a proven track record in digital marketing and prior to joining Kinetic, she worked on a number of digital marketing campaigns for Bord Gáis Energy across their social media platforms. Karena’s experience to date has enabled her to build strong relationships with external agencies for creative and media buying. Karena holds an MSc in Digital Marketing from Michael Smurfit Business School.

Paul Dunne has been named as country manager for Ireland with global payments provider Elavon. He replaces Eric Horgan, who has taken up a European role as commercial product leader at Elavon. Paul joined Elavon in March 2018 as its head of sales and partner channels. He stepped into an interim country manager role in January 2019, becoming a member of Elavon’s European leadership team and taking on responsibility for in-country management, including revenue generation, sales and channel partnerships. He previously spent five years at Realex Payments as the head of sales for Ireland and following its acquisition by Global Payments, became the European head of e-commerce sales. Je also served as sales director at boxPAY, a mobile payments company. He has been involved in successful start-up businesses across several industries. He is a graduate of The Marketing Institute of Ireland and has a qualification in Leadership from the IMI.

Dessie Kilkenny has been appointed as an executive director with CBRE Ireland, the property consultancy in Kyle’s team. He brings 15 years of experience and is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors and the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. He rejoins CBRE, where he previously worked for five years, from his role as a director in the investment team at Savills since 2012, where he was at the forefront on a range of high value real estate sales and acquisitions having acted for key clients including Ballymore, Kennedy Wilson, Irish Life, SW3 and BCP Asset Management. Kyle Rothwell, head of CBRE’s investment team, said Dessie will be a significant addition.

Chris Murray has been appointed as account executive with media agency Kinetic Ireland. He will be responsible for managing and supporting a number of key accounts. As part of his role, he will assist with the development and successful implementation of OOH media plans, while also liaising with media owners and clients. His insight from his previous role as an account executive with CKSK, the digital creative agency, will further assist him in his new role with Kinetic. He holds an MSc in Advertising from Dublin Institute of Technology. Kinetic uses intelligence, technology and creativity to help brands communicate with valuable audiences on the move.