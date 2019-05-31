Business Movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Harry Lorton has been appointed as president of the Institute of Directors. A member of the Institute since 1995, he serves as chairman of Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank, Independent Trustee Company, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group and of the Supervisory Committee at Royal Liver Assurance Sub-Fund, part of the Royal London Group.He worked for 30 years in banking in Ireland, notably 11 years as CEO of Cork and Limerick Savings Bank, TSB Bank and Permanent TSB. After his retirement from Permanent TSB in 2002, he began what he calls a “second career” as a non-executive director and chairman in a variety of companies.Esther Lynch has been elected as deputy general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

A former Irish Congress of Trade Unions official, she was elected to the role by delegates, including the general secretaries and presidents, of some 90 national trade union organisations from 38 European countries.

ICTU general secretary, Patricia King, congratulated Ms Lynch following the recent vote at the ETUC Congress in Vienna, Austria. Ms King said: “The level of support that Esther’s candidacy received reflects the very high regard in which she is held across Europe.” Ms Lynch takes up her four-year post in Brussels immediately.

Sanita Johnson has been appointed as as business development manager for corporate services with on-site services provider Sodexo.

She will drive sales of the corporate services in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

She joined from Enterprise Ireland, where she was the HPSU start department manager, having held several business development and strategic mentoring roles since 1996. She has more than 20 years’ experience in working with indigenous companies across multiple sectors and holds a BBS and MBS from Liverpool John Moores University, UK. Sodexo’s clients include Ervia, Gas Networks Ireland, Bord Bia, Central Bank and PayPal.

Mark Kenny has been appointed as senior designer to the creative design team of Fuzion Communications.

He brings a rich skillset and vast experience across the tech sector, the arts, media and television, working with clients such as Amazon, Disney Interactive, Microsoft, Vision Independent Productions and Irish Technology Leadership Group.

In Cork, he has worked in branding with Cork Heritage Pubs, and Urban Design & Print.

His experience covers entertainment, advertising, packaging, event promotion, storefront and signage design, photography, brand development and interior graphics. Since joining Fuzion, he has worked with clients including Enterprise Ireland, LEOs and James Whelan Butchers.

Paul Mahon has been appointed as technology consultant at technology services provider Singlepoint with responsibility for delivering increased customer business value from existing and new tech assets via consulting, delivery and solutioning expertise.

He was previously care systems and capability manager and business transformation and solutions manager at Vodafone.

He has more than 20 years experience in telecoms across a variety of roles and functions. He holds an MBS specialising in the management of information systems from UCD Graduate School of Business and a Diploma in Applied Project Management (PMP).

Eileen Fitzpatrick has been appointed as non-executive director of Bank of Ireland.

She has extensive public sector and capital markets experience, and has held senior roles in both the asset management and stockbroking industries. She has been head of NewERA at the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) since November 2011, and announced her departure from the Agency in January.

She joined the NTMA in 2006 and held several senior roles. She was previously CEO at AIB Investment Managers from 2000-06. From 1987 to 2000 she held senior investment and stockbroking roles, including with AIB Investment Managers and Goodbody Stockbrokers.