Business movers: Restaurants Association of Ireland, Core, Kymab and more

The Irish recruitment scene is enjoying an upsurge in activity in recent times, as can been seen with this selection of new appointments and promotions.

Mark McGowan has been named as president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Mark and his family own and operate Scholars Townhouse Hotel, Drogheda, Co Louth.

He grew up in his family pub, McGowans of Phibsboro. He hopes to continue the work of his predecessors on issues and concerns for the tourism and hospitality sector, focusing on issues such as a reducing the VAT rate to 11% to stabalise the industry, skills development and adoption of nutritional education on the primary school syllabus.

He said: “In the past five years I have spent a lot of time discussing with my council colleagues various issues we’ve been faced with.”

Finian Murphy has been promoted to marketing director with marketing group Core.

He retains his existing position as strategic planner, and will work with Core’s nine practices — creative, data, investment, learning, media (comprising of Mediaworks, Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith), recruitment, research, sponsorship and strategy.

Prior to joining Core in 2014, he worked in strategy planning roles in creative agency BBDO, and across media with Mindshare.

He has developed research-led plans for brands including Three, VHI, KBC, Heineken, Mars Europe, Diageo, the NFL and the GAA.

In recent years, he has worked on social impact projects with Charities Institute Ireland, and on the Straight Up for Equality campaign, a collaboration with Yes Equality during the 2015 marriage referendum.

He is graduate of Marketing in DIT Marketing.

Alan Hickey has been named as chairperson of Chambers Ireland’s workplace and skills taskforce, an expert group of Chamber staff and members from around the country who advise and formulate policy in the fields of skills, education, human resources and labour activation.

He also represents Chambers Ireland on the national training fund advisory group.

A thought leader on employment law and HR, he is associate director at Peninsula Ireland, a provider of HR, employment law and health and safety services to businesses in Ireland.

He has over 10 years’ experience in HR and employment law.

He holds a degree in Law with Business from Griffith College.

Simon Sturge has been appointed as CEO of Kymab, a member of Malin Corporation, which invests in innovative life sciences companies.

He joins from Merck KGaA, where he was executive vice president for global strategy, business development and global operations.

Previously, he was COO of Merck Healthcare, responsible for its global commercial and manufacturing operations.

Over the past five years, he has been responsible for the continued growth in global sales at Merck KGaA, as well as the commercial launches of products, including Bavencio (anti-PD-L1 avelumab) in solid tumours and Mavenclad (cladribine) for relapsing multiple sclerosis.

David Naughton has been appointed as a partner in asset management and investment funds with law firm LK Shields.

He brings 17 years of investment funds experience, advising on the authorisation, launch and ongoing operation of all types of funds, across the liquidity spectrum and management companies in Ireland.

He also provides investment management advice on fund managers’ regulatory obligations.

He has held senior roles at William Fry and Maples in Dublin.

He also brings in-house lawyer experience with Nomura and UBS in London.

He has served on industry committees and contributes to prominent legal and financial publications.

His delivered the first Irish collective asset-management vehicle authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as both an alternative investment fund and as an internally-managed alternative investment fund manager.