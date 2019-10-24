News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Business movers: New data security specialist with secure IT recycling company AMI

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Here is a selection of people who have just moved into interesting new roles with companies in Ireland.

Katrina Quinn has been appointed as data security specialist with secure IT recycling company AMI. She has over 30 years of experience in business development and operations.

She previously held business development manager and telesales manager roles with internet communications services company Voxbit. Prior to this, she spent 20 years with Yell, the UK online business directory, most recently as senior digital account manager.

She also has five years’ experience with IPC Media (London) as group head of digital publications.

She is an advanced GDPR qualified professional and an active committee member of Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade.

Shaw McClung has been appointed as audit partner with accountancy and business advisory practice Crowe. He joins from Barr Pomeroy, where he was a partner for 11 years.

A fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and an AITI Chartered Tax Advisor, he also has a diploma in Forensic Accounting and a certificate in Personal Insolvency.

He has experience in audit, accountancy, tax and business advisory services with Irish and international private and corporate clients.

He has expertise in forensic accounting, Revenue settlements, personal and corporate tax compliance, due diligence and insolvency and debt restructuring.

Imelda Hurley has been appointed as chief executive of forestry business Coillte. She has experience in the food, agriculture, supply chain management and professional services sectors.

She is a non-executive director of Total Produce Plc and also serves on the audit and risk committee of the University of Limerick. Her most recent executive role was chief financial officer of agri-services group, Origin Enterprises plc.

Prior to that, she was based in Asia-Pacific where she was chief financial officer and head of sustainability for a global supply chain management business. She has also held senior leadership positions with Greencore Group plc. She has a Business Studies degree from the University of Limerick.

Mary Considine has been appointed as CEO of Shannon Group, which manages Shannon Airport, Shannon Commercial Properties and Shannon Heritage, and promotes the aviation cluster at Shannon.

Mary is a qualified accountant and has extensive experience in aviation, finance, governance and commercial, having previously held a number of senior roles within Shannon Group.

She was appointed Deputy CEO of Shannon Group (CFO, Company Secretary & Chief Risk Officer) in 2016, and subsequently appointed Acting CEO of Shannon Group in June 2019.

She was appointed President of Shannon Chamber in June 2018. She is also a member of the Governing Authority of Mary Immaculate College.

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

