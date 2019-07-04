Business movers: New account director with corporate PR firm Heneghan

Emma Gallagher has been promoted to account director with corporate PR firm Heneghan PR.

She has been a senior account manager with the firm since 2016, having joined in 2012 as an account executive. She works with clients include ABP Food Group; National Broadband Ireland; SSE Ireland; NTR; Kinetic; Kantar Media; and the South / South West Hospital Group. She has experience in media management, as well as devising campaigns at national and local level. She is also part of the agency’s crisis communications team. She holds a BA in Media Studies and History, NUI Maynooth, and an MSc in Communication, Advertising and PR from UUJ.

Sarah Holmes has been appointed as international business development manager with IT solutions and managed services company Arkphire in Dublin.

She will drive new international business for the IT procurement division. She will also work closely with multinational organisations in both the USA and EMEA regions. Sarah holds a Master’s in Management from the UCD Smurfit Business of School and has a post-grad Diploma in International Selling from DIT. She previously worked in sales with FlowForma. She holds a BA from UCD. Arkphire has offices in Dublin, London, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Toyko.

Conor Stanley has been appointed finance manager at digital transformation company Singlepoint, and will lead the finance team.

He was previously finance manager at Capventis for a year and a half and prior to that he held a position as an assistant group financial controller at Reddy Architecture + Urbanism for one year. He holds an LLB Law degree from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and a Masters in Management from the UCD Michael Smurfit School of Business. He is a qualified chartered accountant and is currently completing a Diploma in Strategic Finance and Business Analytics from Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Bernard Gloster, currently CEO of the HSE Mid-West, has been appointed as the new CEO of Tusla, the child and family agency.

He has worked in the HSE health and personal social services system for more than 30 years. He trained as a social care worker, then worked in child care services. For the past 16 years, he has been a senior health service manager in both acute hospitals and community healthcare services. He will take up his role in September. In addition to his social care training, he holds an MBA and this summer is completing a Masters Degree Programme MSc (Mgmt). He said: “It is a privilege to have been chosen by the Board of Tusla to lead the Agency in the next phase of its development.”

Mark Spain, chief strategy officer with Bank of Ireland, has been appointed by to the bank’s group executive committee (GEC), reporting to Francesca McDonagh, Group CEO.

This move underpins the group’s collective focus on delivery across all strategic priorities, part of an initiative to enhance customer services and grow sustainable profits. Meanwhile, the bank’s core banking systems programme will now be integrated into the group technology and customer solutions division under the leadership of the current chief operating 0fficer Jackie Noakes. All aspects of the retail customer relationship will now be delivered within the Retail Ireland division under CEO Gavin Kelly.

Lucy C Cronin has been appointed as head of the Global Public Policy practice in business communications firm Instinctif Partners in Dublin.

As senior managing partner, she replaces Warwick Smith, who is moving to an advisory position based in the firm’s London office after 12 years at the helm. Lucy has been running Instinctif’s Dublin office for the past six years, before which she ran the Brussels office. She has been active in government affairs for over 20 years. The 50+ clients with Instinctif’s Dublin team include Google, Verizon, Dropbox, Chubb Insurance and CPL Industries. Instinctif’s Public Policy team extends across Europe and the Middle East.