Business movers include former Cork TD and former Munster Rugby player

Joe Dermody looks at this week's business movers

Deirdre O’Donovan has been appointed as the new head of security operations and police at Cork Airport.

She has worked at the airport for over 25 years with her most recent role as operations and safety manager. Her new role will involve responsibility for the full spectrum of the aviation security operations at Cork Airport and will report directly to the airport's managing director, Niall MacCarthy.

As a result of Deirdre’s new appointment, Eamon O’Donovan will return to Cork Airport to take up the role of operations and safety manager in the coming weeks.

Eamon had previously worked as retail manager at Cork Airport for two years, prior to his year-long role as general manager with Caribbean ARI, based in Barbados.

The new appointment comes as Cork Airport recently announced plans to invest up to €10m in security capital expenditure (Hold Baggage Screening Project) in the next 18 months.

Abigail Shaw has joined PR firm Fuzion Communications as PR account executive.

In her previous role with Lindsey Holmes Publicity, she worked on projects for a variety of national brands with a key focus on the consumer and entertainment industry.

Since joining Fuzion Abigail has worked with many clients including ECO-UNESCO, Dunnes Stores, Enterprise Ireland, Maxi Zoo and Down Syndrome Ireland.

A native of Meath, she has a strong passion for PR and graduated with a degree in Media and Public Relations in November 2018 from the Institute of Technology Carlow. Fuzion has offices in Cork and Dublin servicing a broad range of sectors.

Melanie Byrne has been promoted to director of business analysis and business process management with Expleo, the tech partner to client companies on digital transformations and operational excellence programmes.

Bringing more than 20 years of consultancy experience, Melanie will also provide strategic and professional leadership for Expleo’s global business process management (BPM) and business analysis (BA) teams across the 25 countries. She was previously Expleo's head of BA.

She also spent 15 years with Vision Consulting, where she held roles in business and testing analysis. She is an APMG international change management practitioner and iSQI certified agile business analyst.

She holds several industry-specific qualifications and certificates.

Denis Fogarty has been appointed as senior account manager with National Business Machines (NBM) in Cork, a Xerox concessionaire and provider of printers and software packages.

A former professional rugby player with Munster (notably during their two European Cup triumphs), Aurillac, Agen and Provence, Denis will be responsible for new business development and managing key accounts across a wide range of industries.

His core areas will be Cork and Tipperary but NBM operate nationally and across Europe. He holds a qualification in Business and Enterprise from CIT.

NBM's headquarters are in South Link Business Park in Cork, with sales offices and showrooms in Waterford and Limerick.

Áine Collins has been appointed as business development director with EFM Ireland, a team of finance directors and business advisors providing commercial support to hundreds of growing businesses across Ireland and the UK.

A former TD, she is a proven entrepreneurial visionary leader and a qualified accountant. She is an experienced board director and as owner of a consultancy business, she understands the need for organisations to have a clear focus on implementing business strategy with good governance and transparency.

She was a member of the Public Accounts Committee, Joint Committee for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation, and chair of the internal small business committee.

Aine led the policy on mentoring small businesses and drove the initiatives to equalise tax rates for the self-employed.

Dermot O’Kelly has been appointed as director of business development with financial advisory firm BKK, which has offices in Cork and Kildare, providing services in audit and compliance, taxation, corporate finance, business services and payroll.

He most recently worked as finance manager for Amazon. His previous experience includes working as an audit manager for EY O’Kelly. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 2011 and holds an Msc in Business Economics from UCC.

This appointment is the first in a planned expansion for BKK, which has developed its business offering. BKK recently joined forces with business service firm FinCAS in Kildare.

Karl Griffin has been appointed as CEO with Dublin-based commercial aircraft lessor Genesis Aircraft Services, which is owned by institutional investors advised by Barings LLC.

He joined the company in May 2018 as chief commercial and investment officer. He was hired to help expand Genesis’ leasing platform including all commercial, technical, portfolio and legal management functions required of a full-service premier owner and lessor of commercial aircraft.

He was previously the COO at aircraft leasing firm DAE Capital and has held key leadership roles across the global aviation industry including Virgin Express, RBS Aviation Capital, AWAS and Shannon Aerospace throughout his 30 year career.

David Holmes has been appointed as CEO of Warrenpoint Port, Northern Ireland.

He joins the harbour from Irwin’s Bakery, where he has been operations director for the past six years. He has also previously held senior positions at Kerry Group, Unigate, and Premier Foods. He will take up his new post in last summer.

Stan McIlvenny, chairman of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority, said: “With a background dealing with complex operations and supply chains in the food industry, David’s wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset to the harbour.

"The board looks forward to working with David as he continues the transformative body of work that has been taking place at the port over recent months and years as we continue to see tonnage and turnover increase annually.”

The board also thanked outgoing CEO Clare Guinness for her great contribution to the port.