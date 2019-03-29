Business Movers: Bus Éireann, Ervia, BBDO Dublin and more

Niall Gleeson

Niall Gleeson has been appointed as managing director and deputy CEO of Ervia, appointed by Irish Water and effective from August 6. Mr Gleeson is currently based in Hong Kong, where he works as a senior director with Shanahan Engineering, which provides electrical, mechanical, civil and building engineering services to companies in the power, utilities and transportation sectors. Prior to this role, he was managing director of Veolia Ireland which built and currently operates 30 water and wastewater treatment plants on behalf of Irish Water and other clients. He has also previously been managing director of Alstom Ltd.

Didier Clavero Perez

Didier Clavero Perez has been appointed as chief technology officer with Vodafone Ireland. He will lead the rollout of 5G and will oversee Vodafone Ireland’s business and IT transformation project. He brings 23 years’ experience with Vodafone Spain, having held senior technology roles since 1996. He managed Vodafone’s integrations with Cable & Wireless and ONO in Spain. As head of Data Core, he led the transformation and expansion of Vodafone Group data core networks across Europe. He holds a PhD in Telecomms Engineering by the Polytechnic University of Zaragoza, and has completed his academic background with a MBA by EOI in Madrid.

Eleanor Farrell

Eleanor Farrell has been appointed as chief commercial officer of Bus Éireann. She joins from Google, where she was global head of operations and strategy, customer onboarding. She has also held senior roles previously with Vodafone Ireland and with McKinsey & Company, where she led critical strategy and change programs. She holds an MBA from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business College and an MSc in Computing. She is also chair of Samaritans Ireland and a board member of the Samaritans UK. She said: “I am proud to join Bus Éireann and be part of a team that is connecting people all over Ireland with ambitious plans for future growth”.

Seán Loughman

Seán Loughman has been appointed as chief information officer with Bus Éireann. Over a wide-ranging career at eir, he has held director roles in technology transformation and product development, most recently as director of IT strategy, architecture and solutions. He has also held senior roles with Swedish company Ericsson both in Ireland and overseas. Seán holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from University College Dublin. He said: “I am delighted to be joining Bus Éireann at this juncture in its evolution and together with the senior team, I am looking forward to making a significant contribution in the development of the company.”

Neal Davies

Neal Davies, CEO of creative advertising agency BBDO Dublin, will serve as European jury chair of the 2019 Global Effie Awards, the global authority on marketing effectiveness. As chair of the European judging panel, he will lead the Global Effie jury choosing the most effective multinational marketing efforts that have driven business success over the past year. The judging panel will convene on April 9 in London. Similar judging events will take place in New York, Sao Paulo and Singapore, with the final round of global judging to take place in New York on April 16. The winners will be celebrated at the 50th annual Effie Awards Gala on May 30 in New York.

Suzanne Meade

Suzanne Meade has joined Fuzion Communications as PR and social media account executive, working on a varied portfolio of national and regional client campaigns. Prior to joining Fuzion’s Cork office, Suzanne previously worked in in-flight services with Dubai airline Emirates for four years. She has also acted as a brand ambassador for Emirates and was also part of its business promotions events team, attending sponsorship events. A Cork native, she holds a BSc in Food Marketing and Entrepreneurship from University College Cork, and a diploma in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute. Fuzion has offices in Cork and Dublin.

Bill Gleeson

Bill Gleeson has been appointed as sales manager at technology services company Singlepoint with responsibility for delivering sales of Singlepoint’s digital accelerator platform, DAPx. Prior to taking up this position, Bill was director at Scapa Technologies for 17 years and has held a number of roles within the company but his core activity has always been in sales and presales. Before Scapa Technologies, he was an account manager at Webmetering for three years. He holds a B Comm from UCD and several business and technical certifications. He has over 20 years’ experience in IT working across many industries.

Matthew Thomas

Matthew Thomas, currently CEO of Shannon Group, is to leave the company in June to take up the position of CEO of the Ports of Jersey, the air and sea transport authority. Mary Considine, who is currently Shannon Group’s deputy CEO, will take on the role of acting CEO in June. Mr Thomas led the development of Shannon Airport and its Aviation Services Centre, and its extensive land and property holdings and the operation of Ireland’s largest portfolio of tourist attractions. He has also held CEO roles with Vantage Airport Group in Vancouver, Larnaca and Liverpool airports. He has also worked with Macquarie Airports in Newcastle and Copenhagen.