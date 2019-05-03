Business movers: Aoife Watters, Damien Long, Michelle Lynch and Declan Murphy

Aoife Watters has been named as CEO of Glasnevin Trust, provider of burial and cremation services in the greater Dublin area and the home of Glasnevin Cemetery.

She was appointed as CFO of Glasnevin Trust in May 2018, following prior roles as director of finance and corporate services in Depaul Ireland and audit manager in Brenson Lawlor chartered accountants. She replaces George McCullough who retired as CEO in January.

She was appointed following an external search. She has a Business degree from TCD, is qualified as a chartered certified accountant (ACCA) and has completed the Irish Taxation Institute exams.

Damien Long has been appointed to the role of senior mortgage adviser at MyMortgages.ie, which is headquartered in Cork. He brings significant relevant experience to the role. He

will advise clients on their mortgage options and assist them through the mortgage application process.

He has also held senior roles in the Independent Mortgage Centre and Damien Long Financial Services. He has also worked in sales and finance roles with Irish Pensions & Finance, and with Royal Liver Assurance. He is a qualified financial advisor. In business since 2005, MyMortgages.ie has offices in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Michelle Lynch has been appointed senior account manager at Fuzion Communications.

She joins from Q4PR agency where she has worked with corporate clients such as Bank of Ireland, Bus Eireann, the Mater Private Hospital and the Citizens Assembly.

She also brings experience in consumer PR, having previously managed accounts such as Remington and George Foreman. She has a TV production background, having produced a range of programmes with Virgin Media Television for six years.

She has a Masters in Journalism and a Diploma in PR and Marketing from the European Institute of Communications.

Declan Murphy has been appointed as director of roofing with Laydex Building Solutions.

He joined Laydex as area manager for the roofing division in 2002, and was appointed manager of the roofing in 2013. He is responsible for sales revenues, business, and the development of a broad range of qualification products for contractors and architects.

Mr Murphy said: “The roofing division in Laydex prides itself on taking a personal approach with customers, specifiers and our approved contractors. Ensuring we work with the best products in the market and delivering first-class projects. This culture is at the heart of everything we do.”