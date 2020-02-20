Business Movers: Amy's new lead sales role at Envisage Cloud

Envisage Cloud, systems integrator and software developer, has appointed Amy Hughes as sales manager, where she will be involved in driving profitable growth.

Amy brings extensive account management experience to the role. She previously spent three years with Sage Ireland, where she held the position of account manager, working within the business partner division of the company where she managed Sage’s Irish partner community.

She also previously spent nine years with EBS, where she held the position of assistant branch manager.

Amy brings highly specific market knowledge and experience to her new role. She has a proven track record in identifying operational challenges for businesses of every size, and delivering solutions to streamline and manage their businesses more effectively.

Envisage Cloud is Ireland’s largest Sage 200 solution provider.

Business Movers:

Imelda Lineen, Old Ground Hotel, Ennis; Colm Kearns, Heneghan PR; Declan Bolger, Irish Life Group.

Imelda Lineen has been appointed as general manager of the Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, Co Clare, part of the Flynn Hotels group. She joins with an extensive background in the hospitality sector, having spent over 21 years working with some of Dublin’s leading hotels including the Ashling Hotel. She spent the last three years as deputy general manager of the Limerick Strand Hotel. She holds a degree in Hotel Management from Technological University Dublin, and qualifications in HR Management from the NCI. Other properties in the Flynn Hotels stable include the Imperial Hotel, Cork; Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny; and The Park Hotel, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Colm Kearns has been promoted to senior account executive with communications firm Heneghan. He joined Heneghan in November 2017 as an intern. He provides support across a range of corporate clients, including ABP Food Group, SSE, Emovis, Wisetek, Rentokil Initial, Cork Education and Training Board, and Blueface. He holds a Masters in Public Relations from DIT. He also holds a BA in English and Anthropology from Maynooth University. He previously worked as a sales and marketing intern at Dublin-based technology company MentorPitch. Established in 1990, Heneghan represents Irish and international business across a wide range of sectors.

Declan Bolger has been appointed by Great-West Lifeco Inc as CEO of Irish Life Group. He is currently CEO of Canada Life Europe, which employs over 600 people between its Dublin headquarters and its German offices in Cologne and Neu-Isenburg. He was part of the founding team of Canada Life Europe in 2000 and under his leadership as CEO for the last ten years, the company has more than doubled in size to now serve over 500,000 customers in Germany. He takes over as CEO of ILG from David Harney who will become President and COO Europe of Great-West Lifeco. Mr Harney has been CEO of ILG for just under four years.