Business Movers: A round-up of people who have begun interesting new roles

Joe Dermody looks at the people who made moves in business this week.

Mark Noble is Heineken Ireland’s new marketing manager. A native of Co Fermanagh, he brings 10 years of marketing experience to the role.

He spent the last three-and-a-half years with Heineken UK in London. During his time in the UK, Mark kick-started a new chapter in the Kronenbourg 1664 story before moving on to lead the development of Italian brand Birra Moretti.

He led Birra Moretti on an exclusive partnership with Facebook in 2017; he also launched its TV-led advertising campaign in 2018, and led its presence at some of the UK’s premier music festivals.

This brand shift accelerated growth across all key equity metrics helping Moretti become the UK’s fastest growing beer brand for two years in a row. He started his career at soft drinks company AG Barr, based in the UK.

Glenn Gaughran has been appointed as head of business development and marketing with Independent Trustee Company.

He was previously ITC’s head of client services for almost four years, and the firm’s client services manager for more than five years before that.

His new role involves providing leadership and direction in sales strategy to expand the customer base.

He holds a degree in Business Studies (Dublin City University) 2006, a Professional Diploma in Financial Advice (LIA) 2009, a Professional Diploma in Retirement Planning Advice (LIA) 2014, as well as a Professional Certificate in DC Pension Scheme Trusteeship (LIA) 2017.

Johann Cardiff has been appointed COO at digital transformation company Singlepoint, responsible for operations in existing and new markets.

She will also drive operational excellence and business integration including advancing its award winning DAPx acceleration platform. She continues with her role of head of consulting.

Before that she led the operational excellence practice with the company. She has over 24 years’ technology business experience, having also held senior roles with Accenture.

She is an ITIL V3 expert and holds a diploma in Psychology from OU, a diploma in Conflict Resolution, and a diploma in Executive Leadership.

Ciara Lehane has been appointed as a solicitor on the litigation team with commercial law firm JW O’Donovan Solicitors. The firm is experiencing increased activity in defence litigation for its corporate clients.

She joins following three years in defence litigation at a Collins Crowley Solicitors in Dublin.

She specialises in civil litigation and has experience in defence litigation on behalf of insurance companies in motor liability, employers’ liability, public liability and defamation actions.

She is a fluent Irish speaker and is enrolled on Clár na Gaeilge (part of the Law Society of Ireland). She said: “I’m thrilled to join JWOD, at a time when business in Cork city and the surrounding region is thriving”.

Brian Hunt has joined Ronan Daly Jermyn (RDJ) Solicitors as a partner, heading up the firm’s s newly formed financial services regulatory practice.

He joins from Zurich Insurance plc, a Dublin-based non-life insurer with 12 branches around Europe, where he has been head of regulatory affairs since 2009. He has over 15 years of experience advising on all aspects of regulatory risk, regulatory strategy etc.

He previously worked at another top-tier law firm, advising on licensing and establishment to compliance and regulatory inspections and investigations. He has also advised clients on a range of sectors including communications, energy, transport and healthcare as well as financial services.

Cathy Comerford has been appointed as director of key accounts with Carzone part of Auto Trader Group plc, the digital automotive marketplace for Ireland and the UK.

Prior to this appointment, she was training and implementation manager at Volkswagen Financial Services Ireland Ltd for the last six years. S

he has extensive motor industry experience since 2000 having also worked with Windsor Motor Group, Europa Academy, Audi Ireland and the Audi Dealer Network.

With her previous employers, her roles included areas such as specialist advisor, corporate and fleet sales, training and development specialist, business manager and branch manager.