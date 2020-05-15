Business Movers

Here are some people starting interesting new roles with companies in Ireland.

Phil Manzor has been newly appointed to the senior role of content and programming director at national radio station Today FM. He joins the station from his prior role as content director at Dublin youth station SPIN 1038, where he led the music and entertainment brand to its highest ever audience reach. He led the launch of the now award-winning breakfast show ‘Fully Charged’ with Graham and Nathan. He has also worked with Bauer Media Group in Scotland as content controller for regional music stations Forth 1 and he later worked at Tay FM. Today FM entertains an audience of almost 900,000 each week and has a social media following in excess of one million.

Paul O’Donnell, CEO of Ogilvy EMEA, has been voted as the new president of the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) for a two-year term. He has been with Ogilvy for over 30 years. He has worked in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, running geographic operations and working with international and local clients. In 2014, he was named CEO of Ogilvy EMEA. He is a member of the agency’s international executive management group and an executive partner of the Ogilvy Group worldwide. Paul succeeds Dominic Grainger, chief executive officer, WPP Specialist Communications, who has been EACA’s head since 2016. His two-year tenure will be focused on increasing co-operation and collaboration across Europe as the world’s largest advertising market responds to the twin challenges of Coronavirus and Brexit.

Paul Farrell has been named as the new managing director of Virgin Media TV, replacing Pat Kiely who announced two weeks ago he was stepping down from the role. A very experienced marketer, Farrell is being promoted to the role from vice-president of commercial for Virgin Media. Prior to joining Virgin Media in 2015 he has held senior roles with O2, The Irish Times, IPG Mediabrands and Davy. He said: “I’m looking forward to leading our superb team of broadcasting professionals. My priority will be to accelerate our progress and continue to invest in more of what we do best, including award winning content, news, current affairs, sport and digital services.”