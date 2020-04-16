Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies and organisations including Bauer Radio NI, the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland, Savills Ireland, Pinergy, BSI Consulting Services and Greencore.

David Tighe has been named as MD of Bauer Radio NI, home to Cool FM, Downtown and Downtown Country portfolio. He has over 30 years of radio experience, including regional managing director, South East UK at Global Media and Entertainment where he managed eight commercial teams. He was also CEO and programme director at Limerick Live 95FM, Ireland, where he drove record-breaking audience shares and led his news team to win a New York Radio Award for News Coverage. He was programme director for TFM Radio, was a former chairman of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, and was a member of the Broadcasting Complaints Commission (BCC).

Kyla O’Kelly, a director of the Javelin Group, has been appointed to the board of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI). With Javelin Group, Kyla works on the overall agency direction and vision while also overseeing the business of several key clients. She is also a director of the Young Social Innovators (YSI) charity, which enables projects with young people in schools across Ireland. Prior to Javelin, she lived and worked in Brussels training at the European Commission, followed by a communications role at an independent EU public affairs conference specialist. A graduate of TCE, Kyla is a mother of two and she lives in Dublin.

Declan Sexton has joined the investments division of estate agents Savills Ireland as associate director. He was previously asset manager in the property department of Dunnes Stores, where he worked on shopping centre management, retail lettings, acquisitions and disposals. He also spent six years with JLL’s Investment Division, advising on sales, acquisitions and asset management for various clients. He began his career in general commercial agency and valuations with Cohalan Downing in Cork after qualifying from Limerick IT with a BSc. in Property Valuation & Management. The Savills property investment advisory team has 12 full-time staff.

Conal Doherty has been appointed as corporate sales manager with smart energy provider Pinergy. Originally from Moville in Co Donegal, he has previously worked in sales management with large corporations including UPS and Bureau Veritas. He will now focus on sectors including facilities management, pharmaceuticals and the public sector. He will support the identification of corporate business opportunities and the promotion of Pinergy’s Smart Business Platform and smart metering technology to help clients manage and reduce their energy consumption and costs. Conal will provide support and structure to help businesses within his areas of expertise.

Adam Hall has been appointed as senior consultant as part of the cyber, risk and advisory team at BSI Consulting Services headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin. With over 14 years of experience, Adam joins BSI from Scotiabank, where he was senior IS consultant. Prior to this he worked at the Bank of Montreal and TD Bank as an IT Analyst. He will focus on the delivery of IS projects and support across the cyber, risk and advisory service portfolio at BSI. A graduate of DCU, he holds degrees in Engineering, Electronic Engineering and professional certs in Information Systems Security, Information Technology Infrastructure Library V3 and Security Awareness.

Emma Hynes has been appointed as executive director and CFO with food-to-go group Greencore. She replaces Eoin Tonge who is to depart in May. Emma’s previous senior finance roles include CFO of Press Up Entertainment Group, before which she spent 11 years with Greencore in a variety of finance lead roles. Her most recent role at Greencore was group finance director where she led a large finance function responsible for financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, capital management, treasury, tax and corporate activity. She holds an MBA from DCU and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ireland.