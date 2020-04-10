Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting interesting new roles in Ireland, with Duff & Phelps, Virgin Media Business, Irish MedTech Association, SMBC Aviation Capital and Comtrade Digital Services.

Niall Cribben has been promoted to managing director of the valuation advisory practice of Duff & Phelps, a global advisor in valuation, corporate finance, disputes and investigations, cyber security, claims administration and regulatory issues. He brings more than 15 years of experience advising on strategic financial issues, corporate restructurings and audits. With the firm since 2014, he is currently actively involved in advising clients on impairment analysis as a direct result of Covid-19. Niall is a fellow chartered accountant (FCA) and holds a diploma in Corporate Finance and a Diploma in Insolvency at Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Emer Kelly has been appointed as head of sales at Virgin Media Business. Having worked with the company for more than 17 years, she has delivered double-digit growth to the division and her sales experience and performance help her identify and maximise sales opportunities for the company. In her position, Emer is responsible for medium and large enterprise, partner channel, hospitality and public sector markets and her progressive leadership style which

has helped Virgin Media Business become a standout organisation in its sector. Virgin Media Business provides business internet and telecomms services including business broadband, leased lines and 4G business mobile.

Gavin Murphy has been appointed as head of operations at Virgin Media Business. Gavin’s leadership and contribution to the consistent success of Virgin Media Business over the past 14 years has seen him and his team be regularly highlighted by customers and competitors as leaders in the industry for delivery and customer experience. As part of his position as head of operations, Gavin’s responsibilities include service delivery and customer service management. He is also a leader in delivering excellence in operational efficiency, speed from sale to billing and always promoting customer experience leadership in the Irish telco market.

John O’Brien, executive chair and CEO of S3 Connected Health, has been named as chair of the Irish MedTech Association, the Ibec group for MedTech. With S3, John has led the creation of businesses in the digital health, semiconductors, digital TV, and communications sectors. S3 Connected Health works with leading MedTech and Pharma companies to create digital health solutions and connected medical devices, and support health-care professionals in managing costs. John is an engineering graduate from UL. He has an MBA from the Smurfit Business School, UCD, and did the Enterprise Ireland Leadership for Growth programme at Stanford University.

Tomoyuki (Tom) Tanaka has been appointed as the new chair of aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital. He was deputy head of the transportation business unit for SMBC shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing (SMFL) in Tokyo. He will replace Shinichi Hayashida, who has served as chair since May 2012. He has previously held senior roles within the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), including joint GM in the aviation capital department in London, and general manager and country head in Sydney. He was part of the team in SMBC Europe, which managed the group’s acquisition of SMBC Aviation Capital in 2011. SMBC Aviation Capital owns and manages a portfolio of 429 aircraft.

Boris Cergol has brought extensive experience in AI research and implementation to his new role as head of artificial intelligence (AI) with Comtrade Digital Services, the provider of software engineering services and solutions. He is spearheading the AI division and shaping its strategy, overseeing delivery of AI projects in production and research and development projects. He was previously CEO and CTO at AI consulting and implementation group Ektimo. He holds a degree in theoretical mathematics and a PhD in mathematical statistics. He maintains a presence within academia and continues to mentor students working on their Masters studies.