Business Movers

Marion Kelly has been appointed as CEO of the Irish Banking Culture Board, having been acting chief executive since the IBCB was established in mid-2019. She previously spent over 13 years in senior roles in Bank of Ireland. She has also worked for PWC in Dublin, as well as the European Savings Banks Group and the European Commission. IBCB chairman, Mr Justice John Hedigan, said: “We were greatly impressed by the quality of the candidates. The post was much sought after. It was our unanimous view Marion was the outstanding candidate.” The independent competition was conducted on the IBCB’s behalf by executive recruitment firm Odgers Berndston, Dublin.

Deirdre Ryan has been appointed as director of Bord Bia’s Origin Green and Quality Assurance programmes. She was previously head of corporate social responsibility for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland. From 2013-15, as part of Bord Bia’s Origin Green Ambassador programme, she helped build trade awareness globally for the sustainability credentials of Irish food and drink producers. She has also held senior roles with Ornua, Nestle Switzerland, and Metro Group. She holds an MSc, an MBS from UCD Smurfit Graduate School, and a degree in international commerce with Italian from UCD. She is also an Irish Olympian in the high jump at the London 2012 Olympics.

Aoife O’Sullivan has been appointed as events and membership engagement manager with Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange to boost business connections on both sides of the Irish Sea. Formed in 2016, Causeway is a not-for-profit membership business network between Ireland and Scotland. Aoife will host membership events in Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland. From Wicklow, she has lived in Edinburgh for 20 years. She holds a BA in communication, Edinburgh Napier University. She brings 10 years of membership engagement experience with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

Sinéad Gibney was recently named as Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, after Government approval of an open competition. She replaces Emily Logan, who is stepping down. Ms Gibney previously served as inaugural director of IHREC from October 2014 to December 2016. She has previous experience in the fields of equality, human rights, corporate social responsibility, digital inclusion and e-learning, as well as board experience in the NGO sector. Her notable previous roles include managing director of Assume Nothing Media, director of IHREC, plus a number of roles with Google including heading its social action division, among others.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, a second-generation hotelier with almost 20 years’ experience, has been elected the 38th president of tourism group the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), succeeding Michael Lennon. She is a director of the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands Hotel at Adare, Co Limerick. A graduate of the Shannon School of Hotel Management, UCG and UCD’s Smurfit Business School, Elaina has been an active member of the IHF for many years. She is a member of its national executive council. Prior to her election, she was vice-president of IHF. She has also been chair of its Shannon branch. IHF represents c.1,000 hotels and guesthouses.

Julie Ennis has been appointed CEO for Sodexo’s corporate services business in UK & Ireland. She will also continue in her present role as country president for Ireland. The appointment follows the expansion of current CEO David Bailey’s role to oversee Sodexo’s corporate services business in North America. Julie joined Sodexo in February 2019 as managing director for Sodexo’s corporate services business in Ireland. She assumed the role of country president from Margot Slattery in September 2019 following Margot’s appointment as global chief diversity and inclusion officer for the Sodexo Group. She previously held senior roles with Bank of Ireland.