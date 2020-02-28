Business Movers

Here is a selection of people who have begun new roles with companies in Ireland, including Horse Sport Ireland, Veterinary Council of Ireland, Sims IVF Group, Smith & Williamson Ireland and Deloitte.

Debora Pijpers has been appointed as interim high performance director of the Horse Sport Ireland’s para dressage team. She has extensive experience as a Dutch dressage rider and coach and previously spent seven years at Dressuurstal Van Baalen as a manager, rider and coach, before completing a Masters in Business Administration in September 2019. She has competed four horses up to Grand Prix U25 level and was a member of the Dutch team that won the gold medal at the 2013 European Championships for Young Riders in Compiègne, France. As a coach, she has guided several national and international Youth and Para Dressage riders to success.

Joe Moffitt has been elected as president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland. He brings over 30 years’ experience working as a veterinary practitioner. He is currently based in Co Wexford where he works in a large/mixed animal practice. He said: “It is a great honour to have been elected to the role of President. I look forward to working with the Council, Registrar and Executive team in helping to deliver on our ambitious corporate strategy”. There are 2,948 veterinary practitioners and 1,045 veterinary nurses registered with the VCI. There are currently 755 veterinary premises registered under the Council’s Statutory Premises Accreditation (PAS) Scheme.

Dr Ailis Ní Riain has been elected as deputy president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland. She brings significant experience in regulatory and education matters to the role. A medical doctor by profession, she chairs the compliance committee of the social care professionals regulator CORU, and assists the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland on disciplinary health matters. She works in management consultancy in the health sector. She said: “I look forward to working with the Council to deliver on the VCI’s mission to ensure trusted regulation with the best interests of animal health and welfare and public health at the core of all that we do.”

Dr Marta Moschetta has been appointed as specialist in fertility and reproductive medicine fertility treatment group Sims IVF Group, based in its clinic in Clonskeagh, Dublin 4. She has worked in roles in both obstetrics and gynaecology and fertility. In 2009, she moved to Madrid and worked at Tambre Clinic for three years. From 2013-19, she worked in the Procreatec International Clinic in Madrid. She graduated in 2004 from the University of Milan and holds a Masters in Human Reproduction from University Complutense of Madrid. She trained in obstetrics and gynaecology in the Mangiagalli Hospital, Milan, she is a Prenatal Diagnosis specialist.

Michael McGivern has been appointed as a partner and the new head of tax for Smith & Williamson Ireland, advising private and business clients on their tax requirements. He joins from Grant Thornton where he provided tax advice to large Irish and global corporate clients across the technology, manufacturing, services, retail, leisure and real estate sectors. He brings specialist knowledge in domestic and international IP planning, domestic and global mergers, acquisitions and reconstructions. He also has over 25 years’ experience of advising high net worth families and individuals on areas including succession planning, intergenerational business transfers, estate planning and personal tax matters.

Shane Wallace has been appointed as a partner in the tax practice of Deloitte, and will support Irish companies and foreign-owned multinationals in life sciences, technology, consumer products and real estate. He brings 20 years of experience to the role. Having previously worked in Deloitte for over 10 years, he re-joins the tax team from law firm William Fry, where he was a tax partner for over five years. He is a qualified solicitor and chartered tax advisor, skills he used to work on a range of M&A and real estate transactions, both on the buy and sell side. He holds a BCL and Masters in Commercial Law from UCD. He is also an elected council member of the Irish Tax Institute.