Business Movers

Here is a selection of people who have begun new roles with companies in Ireland, including construction services firm Ardmac, real estate firms Hollis and Lisney, law firms Eversheds Sutherland and Homs Solicitors, and the PR firm Fuzion Communications.

Ian Madden has been named as chief financial officer of Ardmac, which employs more than 300 people in Ireland and Europe. It provides construction services to the commercial fit-out, life sciences and data centre sectors. Previously the firm’s financial director, in his new role he will take on the tasks normally associated with chief information officer, mainly directing Ardmac’s IT department. He joined Ardmac in 2016 and has played a key role in the development and growth of the business . He has also held a financial position in Capnua Corporate Finance. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Ireland.

Lisa Killeen has been named partner in the Homs Solicitors property department. She joined the firm in 2013, having previously worked in William Fry Solicitors. She specialises in banking and finance transactions and regularly advises lenders and borrowers on secured and unsecured lending, including property and development finance, acquisition finance and cash loan lending. She acts for domestic lenders, corporates and borrowers. She acts on behalf of corporate and individual clients and also state and semi-state bodies. In addition, Ms Killeen has considerable experience in commercial leasing, having acted for landlords and tenants.

Nicola Harrison has been appointed as an associate in the Dublin office of real estate firm Hollis. With Arcadis for the last six years, she has skills in technical due diligence and development monitoring. She has worked for a variety of key investor, lending and occupier clients advising on acquisitions and disposals and providing contract administration, dilapidations negotiations and defects diagnosis/ asset management advice. The appointment follows a strong year for commercial property, with total market investment in Ireland near €5bn; the market is showing no signs of slowing. The firm has offices in Dublin, Amsterdam, and the UK.

Michelle Harrison has been appointed as an account executive to the PR team of Fuzion Communications. She has five years’ experience working in marketing and communications, notably with Sheology Digital, Maximum Media, News UK and Kinetic. She has worked with media publishers and global brands, and is skilled in traditional and digital marketing, PR, social media marketing, project management, customer service, sales and events. She has experience in managing relationships with marketing agencies. Her clients include Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and Eleven @ Dublin Business School. She has a Business and Management degree, DIT.

Aaron McGarry has been appointed as a consultant in the law firm Eversheds Sutherland’s international aviation team, based in Dublin, enabling the firm to meet the aviation sector’s demand for legal services. He brings 15 years’ experience at Irish and international law firms. He has acted for banks, lessors and investors on a broad range of domestic and international asset-financing transactions, involving commercial fixed-wing aircraft and rotary aircraft, on loan facilities, revolving credit facilities and pre-delivery payment facilities. He has also lectured on the Law Society of Ireland’s diploma courses on derivatives for a number of years.

David Byrne has been named as managing director of property advisory company Lisney. He has 20 years’ experience in domestic and international property. He joined Lisney in 2001 and has specialised in the sale and acquisition of residential property in Dublin. He has overseen strategic growth as a director in the firm’s residential department since 2014. He has a BA in psychology from UCD and a BSc in Property Studies, DIT; he is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He takes over from Duncan Lyster who is joining long-time client Irish Life Investment Managers.