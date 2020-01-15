Business Movers

Here is a selection of people who have just begun interesting new roles with companies in Ireland.

Elaine Donohue has been appointed as general manager with BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry, Co Galway. Supported by the board, she will oversee and manage two key phases of the BIA Innovator Campus — firstly the initial development of the not for profit company and the delivery of its €5.6m capital project, and secondly the company’s operation once opened in 2021. The campus will transform the food entrepreneurship landscape in the West of Ireland, and aims to create more than 360 jobs in over 40 businesses across the region, providing companies much needed facilities to help the food industry in the west through support, learning and collaboration.

Jo Wood has been appointed chief strategy officer with PR firm Wilson Hartnell. With over 12 years experience in leading the development of effective brand and communication strategies, she has held strategic planning roles at MCCP, where she was strategy director since 2017, DDFH&B Advertising and Ogilvy Dublin, where she first began her career. She has won four ADFX Awards, including Gold as the lead planner on SuperValu for Long Term Effectiveness in 2016. She holds an MSc in Advertising from DIT and a BA degree in History of Arts and Classics from TCD. She is a regular speaker on consumer, cultural and business trends at industry events.

Fady Anwar has been named solution architect at TEKenable — responsible for architecting Dynamics 365 business value added solutions. He was previously Dynamics 365 senior consultant at ProStrategy; and Senior Dynamics CRM Consultant/Architect at Codec. He brings 12 years’ experience in software engineering, consultation, system design and architecture, IT project management and service management — with exposure in telecom, real estate, readymix, investment, insurance and education. He holds a BSc in Computer Science from October 6 University and a Master of Business Administration from the German University in Cairo.

Shane Doherty has been appointed as CFO of Cairn Homes, effective from April 2020. He joins from Morgan McKinley where he was group CFO. He succeeds Tim Kenny who resigns from the board of directors following his departure from the company. Mr Doherty ‘s prior roles include Group CFO at green energy developer, Gaelectric Holdings Ltd, European Finance Director at Paddy Power Group plc and he also led PaddyPower.com. Prior to his time at Paddy Power, he worked in senior finance leadership roles in Eircom Group. Cairn Homes is a homebuilder which owns a c. 17,400 unit land bank in 35 residential development sites.

Helen Kirkpatrick has joined the board of NTR plc, which has wind and solar projects across Europe and the US. She will also join the audit and remuneration committees of the organisation. She is a director of Dale Farm Co-op and chair of Nueda and has been a director of Kingspan Group plc and UTV Media plc. Tom Roche, chair of NTR, said: “The board of NTR will benefit greatly from her extensive experience as a non-executive director of international businesses across various sectors.” Helen holds a BA degree in Business Studies from Ulster University, and is a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants, as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Donal Tierney has been appointed as the chief executive of the dairy co-op and and sports nutrition company Aurivo, headquartered in Sligo. A chartered accountant and a fellow of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants, he has been chief financial officer of Aurivo for the past eight years. Prior to joining Aurivo, Donal was finance director with Origin Enterprises Food Division. He qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte and has completed the Executive Development Programme in the UCD Smurfit Business School. He replaces Aaron Forde, the long-time CEO of Aurivo, who has stepped down from the role.