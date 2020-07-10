Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies and organisations in Ireland, including Ibec, Accelerated Payments, Consultative Committee of Accountancy Bodies, Johnson Hana, Triangle and First Derivatives.

Jackie King has been appointed as director of international business with employers’ group Ibec, based in Brussels. Ms King, the chief operating officer of Canada’s Chamber of Commerce, has taken up the position since July 1, to lead Ibec’s “international strategy” through the “creation of new alliances and pursuing opportunities for commercial growth”. She joined the Canadian chamber in 2018, having spent 19 years with public relations and public affairs consultancy Hill + Knowlton Strategies, where she was senior vice president and general manager of its Ottawa office. At the Canadian chamber, she was responsible for leading the executive and management teams in the development and execution of its strategic plan – overseeing operational and financial performance, and maintaining relationships with external stakeholders. Ibec represents more than 7,500 companies in the Republic, and has 36 trade associations. It also has an office in Brussels and connections in Washington DC and the UK.





Steve Box has been appointed as chairman of invoice financing firm Accelerated Payments, which launched in 2017 and has grown to become a key player in alternative finance in Ireland, UK and USA. Mr Box joins the board as chairman. He is the former international CEO of Bibby Financial Services Ltd and former global head of receivable finance at HSBC. He has more than 35 years of experience in banking, invoice financing, having worked with businesses in north America and Europe. He will provide Accelerated Payments with further expertise as it embarks on its next phase of growth, supporting business emerging from lockdown.





Paul Henry, director of Osborne King and president of Chartered Accountants Ireland, has been named as chair of the Consultative Committee of Accountancy Bodies (CCAB) for 2020/22. CCAB is an umbrella group of the accountancy profession in the UK, with a global membership of 408,000. He takes over the chair from Mike McKeon, president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (Icas). He has extensive experience of real estate, insolvency, and corporate finance. A resident of Belfast, he qualified with Pricewaterhouse in 1989. He has also held senior roles with IDA, Enterprise Equity, PwC, and ASM Chartered Accountants. He also served as chair of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society in 2014.





Niamh O’Mara has been appointed as chief operating officer with legal services firm Johnson Hana. A qualified barrister, she was previously chief of staff at EY, acting as a liaison between the leadership team and oversaw strategic programmes. Prior to EY, she was a C-Suite advisor in Asia, working with PCH, a product development and supply chain management company for the tech industry in China. She was also a member of the Emeia Law department with Wells Fargo Bank International. She will now drive the transformation of Johnson Hana’s business operations, improving efficiency. Niamh holds an undergraduate in Law and European Studies from the University of Limerick. She is also a qualified Project Manager (PMP) and Change Manager (IMI). Her appointment is the latest senior hire for Ireland’s first on-demand lawyer and managed legal services consultancy, founded and led by barrister Dan Fox. Global privacy expert Caroline Goulding, director and head of the office of data protection at TikTok, also recently joined the firm as an advisor.





Dave Buckley has been appointed account director at computer services company Triangle to support the company’s business growth. He will manage services for new and existing customers to identify and develop sales opportunities. Mr Buckley has experience in sales, and partner management. He was previously Irish territory executive at VMware for four years. He has also held a number of similar roles with Hitachi Data Systems, DNM and Dell. From Co Wexford, Mr Buckley is a graduate of NUI Galway.





David Collins has been appointed as managing director of First Derivatives, which works in the area of managed services and consulting to large finance, technology and energy institutions. He will report to Seamus Keating, CEO. He will have global responsibility for all aspects of FD’s managed services and consulting operations. He spent 10 years in derivatives trading at DLJ, BNP and Standard Bank. He then joined City Practitioners where he built the trading systems business in London and New York. In 2007, he joined SuperDerivatives, where he held various leadership roles in product strategy, strategic sales and business development.