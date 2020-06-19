Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies and organisations in Ireland, including Breedon Group, Bank of Ireland UK, Chartered Accountants Ireland, DataSolutions, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) and ASL Group.

Donna Hunt has been named as the first group head of sustainability with Breedon Group plc, a construction materials group in Britain and Ireland. She brings over 20 years of knowledge and experience to Breedon, having held senior sustainability, environmental and stakeholder engagement roles across the energy, aerospace engineering and construction materials sectors. She has served on cross-industry committees on sustainability-related topics. She remains an active STEM Industry Ambassador on behalf of the Mineral Products Qualifications Council (MPQC). The group employs 3,000 people and has 900m tonnes of mineral reserves and resources.

Ian McLaughlin has been appointed as CEO of Bank of Ireland’s UK operations. He has been Royal Bank of Scotland’s managing director of home buying and ownership and specialist banking. He previously held roles at Lloyds Bank and Zurich Financial Services. He will replace Des Crowley as CEO of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc and Bank of Ireland’s UK retail business, who announced his decision to retire last year and who remained in the role to ensure a smooth transition. Ian McLaughlin said: “Bank of Ireland has operated in Britain for over 40 years, and Northern Ireland for over 200 years. Today the bank serves over three million customers in the UK.”

Paul Henry has been named president of Chartered Accountants Ireland, which has 28,500 members across the globe. He has been a director with Osborne King, a property consultancy based in Belfast, for the past 20 years. He has also held positions with the Industrial Development Board, Enterprise Equity, PwC and ASM Chartered Accountants. He also served as chairman of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society in 2014. He qualified as a chartered accountant with Pricewaterhouse in 1989. CAI represents accountants across the island of Ireland. His priority as president will be to harness the ability, experience and expertise of members to support economic recovery.

David Keating has been named as group security sales director with DataSolutions, the specialist IT distributor of a wide portfolio of security and networking technologies. He is now managing the company’s Irish and UK sales teams and works with customers and partners across all aspects of IT security and networking. He brings more than 25 years’ experience in IT. Using his strong technical background, he collaborates with partners to simplify complex technology solutions that they can deliver to their customer base. In his role to date, David has built up the organisation’s brand new security division, distributing for vendors such as Check Point Software, RSA Security and HPE Aruba.

Brenda Sklar has been appointed as global chief operating officer with Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM). She brings more than 20 years of asset management experience in senior operations roles, including most recently head of global client services and global COO of business operations at investment management firm BlackRock. She will be based out of Chicago and will report directly to Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO with LGIM. She said: “This role gives me the opportunity to leverage my experience in driving transformation, improving the client experience, delivering operational excellence and shaping great teams.”

Dave Andrew has been named as the new CEO of aviation firm ASL Group in Dublin. He is currently ASL’s CEO for Africa and Asia as well as CEO Leasing, managing the group’s fleet and leasing operations. A commercial pilot, his association with ASL goes back 30 years to when he joined Safair. He ran Safair’s passenger and cargo services including their commercial Hercules humanitarian operations; he also became the first CEO of the low-cost carrier, FlySafai. Dave replaces Hugh Flynn, who is to retire in July after 22 years as group CEO; he is to continue as a non-executive Director of ASL Aviation Holdings. ASL Aviation has a fleet of 130 aircraft.