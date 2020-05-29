Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies and organisations with operations in Ireland, including Cornmarket, AMX, Oaklee Housing, Mondi, ESRI and Neuromod Devices.

Patrick Ryan has been appointed as group managing director with Cornmarket, one of Ireland’s largest insurance brokers specialising in financial services for public sector employees. He spent the past five years as director of Cornmarket’s Life and Pensions division, and has a track record of delivering growth and business change. He takes up the MD role following the retirement of Roddy Murphy, who continues as company chair. Patrick brings 17 years of industry experience. He will lead the Cornmarket Group in Ireland and the UK as it continues to provide tailored financial support for public sector employees and affinity groups.

Tammy Yong has been appointed as head of legal with The Asset Management Exchange (AMX), an institutional platform for investors and asset managers, headquartered in London. She joins AMX from Aon, where she worked since 2013, most recently as chief counsel, for retirement and investment, EMEA. Tammy qualified as a solicitor in 2003 and has gained a breadth and depth of experience in a variety of roles in both private practice and in-house, including at the Bank of Ireland, Euroclear, Capita and IHS Markit. With AMX, she will report to Jonathan Greenwold, the firm’s head of legal, compliance and risk, and she will be based in London.

Kevin Alfred has been appointed as head of development with Oaklee Housing, an approved housing body established in 2000 to deliver high quality modern houses for older people, families, mature single people and people with complex needs. He joins the team from the National Asset Management Agency where he was a portfolio manager and senior property advisor with responsibility for a number of significant development land sales, joint venture and licence agreements as well as high-value shopping centre portfolio investment sales with a value of over €800m. He has more than 30 years of property experience to the role, primarily in Ireland and the UK.

Mike Powell has been named as incoming group chief financial officer with packaging and paper Mondi, the UK-based group which also has operations in Co Tipperary. He succeeds Andrew King, who was appointed as Mondi’s group CEO in April. He joins Mondi from Ferguson plc. He started his career in key roles with Pilkington, became chief financial officer at Nippon Sheet Glass and then AZ Electronic Materials, and group finance director at BBA Aviation. He has been on the board of Low & Bonar. He has a degree in Computer Science & Accounting from the University of Manchester. Mondi’s business includes forestry, pulp, paper and plastic films., to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions.

Sean O’Driscoll, ex-chairman and CEO of Glen Dimplex Group and a former partner in KPMG, has been appointed to chair the council of the Economic and Social Research Institute, succeeding Padraig McManus, chair from 2016-20. The council is ESRI’s overall governing body and acts as its board of directors. Mr O’Driscoll joined the council of the ESRI in 2017. He is also a member of the Trilateral Commission and of the Ireland 2040 Delivery Board. He is a former director of AIB, former member of the National Competitiveness Council of Ireland and a former member of other government-appointed advisory groups.

Rosemarie Tully has been promoted to COO with Neuromod Devices, the Irish med-tech company which specialises in non-invasive neuromodulation technology. She was most recently its chief business officer. She now assumes responsibility for all operating activities, including manufacturing, supply chain, regulatory, quality and compliance functions. Her key short-term focus will be scaling up manufacturing capacity of the Lenire tinnitus treatment device to meet anticipated European demand; and implementing regulatory strategy required for market entry into the USA. She is a registered pharmacist, with 20+ years in senior roles at Sigmoid Pharma (now Sublimity Therapeutics), Elan (now Perrigo), as well as strategy consulting experience at McKinsey & Co. She holds a BSc (Pharm) from TCD and an MBA from INSEAD, France.