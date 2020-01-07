News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Business Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regions

Business Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regions
File image of office workers
By Eamon Quinn
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 06:19 PM

Business minister Heather Humphreys has said the strategy to promote jobs in all regions is still working, as new figures showing that the growth in the number of new jobs at Irish-owned firms backed by the Government has slowed despite a booming economy .

The figures from the annual review of Enterprise Ireland — the agency that helps indigenous start-ups to expand and find new markets at home and abroad — show that a record number of 221,895 jobs were backed by firms assisted by Enterprise Ireland last year.

However, the number of job gains among its client companies, at just over 16,970, was down from the previous year. In addition, an increased number of job losses meant that the net new job gains in the year fell to around 4,700 at Enterprise Ireland-assisted firms, marking a sharp slowdown.

Minister Humphreys said the slowdown in net job gains reflected the effects of Brexit as well as the challenges faced by SMEs in hiring skilled staff, as the economy faced the prospect of full employment.

The figures from the annual review also showed that 66% of all the new jobs were created outside Dublin and all regions, with the exception of the Midlands, posted jobs gains.

Jobs created in the South and Mid West regions rose by 2% in 2019 — but only in line with the rate of jobs growth in Dublin — and rose 3% in the South East.

By county, Cork and Limerick posted new-jobs growth rates of 2%, new jobs in Tipperary rose 3%, and while Clare posted growth of 4%, but Waterford and Kerry both saw the number of their Enterprise Ireland-linked new-jobs growth fall by 1%.

READ MORE

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city

Minister Humphreys told reporters that since 2012, there has been a continuous increase in jobs growth and the latest Enterprise Ireland figures showed a successful 2019.

Jobs growth cannot be expected to grow at the kind of rapid pace as was the case in the past, she said.

Asked if the rate of jobs growth of Enterprise Ireland-assisted jobs outside the Dublin region should be growing faster and if this was evidence of an imbalanced economy, she said that the jobs growth across all regions was being helped by a range of initiatives, including the Government’s capital spending plans through 2040.

The Government was also working to help find new jobs to replace the over 800 posts that wil set to be lost between Novartis in Cork and at Molex in Shannon. On Brexit, the Minister

she reiterated that Boris Johnson’s goal of securing a free trade agreement with the EU by the end of the year was unrealistic.

Business Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regions

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon said that the agency supported a large number of jobs in the food industry, but that the sector, although continuing to create jobs, was among the most affected by the Brexit uncertainty.

Enterprise Ireland would continue to encourage its client firms to extend markets beyond Britain, the agency said, and employment was growing strongly in sectors such as cleantech, financial technology, life sciences, electronics, and engineering the agency said.

It also launched an initiative to encourage more women managers into Irish firms. Its Action Plan for Women in Business will seek to support female-led firms led by women, provide new funding to Enterprise Ireland firms to hire senior managers, support a network of female business role models, and help fund women entrepreneurs and researchers at third level

Irish colleges.

READ MORE

Joe Gill: Visit to Cork City confirms why it is vying to be among the best places in world to invest

More on this topic

Darius Whelan: Emails outside working hours: are they against employment law?Darius Whelan: Emails outside working hours: are they against employment law?

Varadkar targets creation of 50,000 new jobs in 2020Varadkar targets creation of 50,000 new jobs in 2020

Irish-founded lighting company to float in LondonIrish-founded lighting company to float in London

Minimum wage set to increase early next yearMinimum wage set to increase early next year

EmploymentJobsTOPIC: Employment

More in this Section

Hays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadiesHays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadies

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable cityWarning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city

Key things to keep in mind for 2020 CAO applicationsKey things to keep in mind for 2020 CAO applications

Essential deadline dates for this year’s CAO applicantsEssential deadline dates for this year’s CAO applicants


Lifestyle

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

I’M becoming a bit of a Boris Johnson. You know the way he drops in obscure ancient Greek and Latin references as a sign that he has more money than you? Well, I’m at it now. (The references, not the money, in case you work for the Revenue.)Learner Dad: My son and I have a shared interest in leather mini-skirted heroes killing bad guys

THE past festive season was extra special for newly- weds Yvonne Coleman and James Twohig as it was on a December 26 night out that the couple first laid eyes on each other.Wedding of the Week: California dream for bride and groom

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »