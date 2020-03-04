News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Business leaders highlight the importance of 'paying it forward'

Business leaders highlight the importance of 'paying it forward'
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - March 3, 2020 From left: Aodán Enright; Kate Hyde and Peter Coppinger at the White Horse in Ballincollig for the Red Chair Interview with Kate Hyde and Peter Coppinger, one of the many events of Local Enterprise Week in Cork. In conversation with Aodán Enright of Smarter Egg, two renowned entrepreneurs - Kate Hyde of Glencove Group and Peter Coppinger of Teamwork - sat in the famous Red Chair to provide insights into their successful entrepreneurial journeys. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 05:15 PM

Business leaders in Cork have spoken of the importance of paying it forward to new entrepreneurs.

Kate Hyde, CEO of the Glencove Group, and Peter Coppinger, co-founder of software firm, Teamwork, appeared in the Red Chair with Aodán Enright, of Smarter Egg, at the White Horse, in Ballincollig, Cork, as part of Local Enterprise Week.

Ms Hyde told would-be SME owners that their local enterprise office should be their ‘first port of call’.

Ms Hyde and Mr Coppinger said business leaders should pass on their knowledge and experience to budding entrepreneurs.

Ms Hyde said: “There is a lot of knowledge in Cork and a lot of people who have walked the path already. A lot of these people are very happy and prepared to share their time and experience with those either thinking of starting their business or even scaling up.”

The LEO was the first port of call, she said. “They have fantastic supports, mentors available, grants — they have ways and means of encouraging people along, and that’s your first port of call, for sure.”

Mr Coppinger said mentor support was invaluable. “When I started out in business, I used to attend a lot of events like this and be inspired. It’s important to pay that forward,” he said.

READ MORE

US tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in Dublin

More on this topic

Kinsale Head gas field to be decommissionedKinsale Head gas field to be decommissioned

Investigation launched after demolition for Cork city sleeper hotelInvestigation launched after demolition for Cork city sleeper hotel

Watch new drone footage of the ghost ship MV Alta which was swept ashore in CorkWatch new drone footage of the ghost ship MV Alta which was swept ashore in Cork

Natasha Harty, environmentalist and daughter of Myrtle Allen, diesNatasha Harty, environmentalist and daughter of Myrtle Allen, dies

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

US tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in DublinUS tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in Dublin

'No virus fallout' for exchequer as corporation tax revenues surge'No virus fallout' for exchequer as corporation tax revenues surge

Covid-19 crisis: US emergency rate cut 'not a real turning point'Covid-19 crisis: US emergency rate cut 'not a real turning point'

Revenue publishes details of €19.7m in tax settlementsRevenue publishes details of €19.7m in tax settlements


Lifestyle

“Olé, Olé, Olé,” chanted the crowd (there were a few scowling hold-outs). “F***ing hell,” replied Healy. “This isn’t a Charlatans gig….Why are you all singing in Spanish?”The 1975 Live Review: Gen-Z rock stars light up 3Arena

When it comes to vino and veggie matches, these top drops are worth digging out, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Wining and dining: 7 wines to pair with vegetarian and vegan dishes this spring

The Scottish coastal hub is embracing its art, fine food and glorious history. Here’s how to enjoy them all, says Scarlet Sangster.8 ways to discover the arts and culture of ‘Silver City’ Aberdeen

From cancer to diabetes and even mild strokes, dentists assess much more than just your teeth and gums. Lisa Salmon finds out more.How your dentist can tell a lot more about your health than you think

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »