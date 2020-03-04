Business leaders highlight the importance of 'paying it forward'

Business leaders in Cork have spoken of the importance of paying it forward to new entrepreneurs.

Kate Hyde, CEO of the Glencove Group, and Peter Coppinger, co-founder of software firm, Teamwork, appeared in the Red Chair with Aodán Enright, of Smarter Egg, at the White Horse, in Ballincollig, Cork, as part of Local Enterprise Week.

Ms Hyde told would-be SME owners that their local enterprise office should be their ‘first port of call’.

Ms Hyde and Mr Coppinger said business leaders should pass on their knowledge and experience to budding entrepreneurs.

Ms Hyde said: “There is a lot of knowledge in Cork and a lot of people who have walked the path already. A lot of these people are very happy and prepared to share their time and experience with those either thinking of starting their business or even scaling up.”

The LEO was the first port of call, she said. “They have fantastic supports, mentors available, grants — they have ways and means of encouraging people along, and that’s your first port of call, for sure.”

Mr Coppinger said mentor support was invaluable. “When I started out in business, I used to attend a lot of events like this and be inspired. It’s important to pay that forward,” he said.