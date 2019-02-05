Business leader in NI urges end to Brexit ‘brinkmanship’

Business leaders have urged the British Prime Minister to end political brinkmanship which risks “chaos” in Northern Ireland.

Aodhan Connolly said a no-deal Brexit would destroy 40 years of supply chain development with the Republic of Ireland.

He is director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC), the lobby group representing large firms like fashion outlets House of Fraser and Next and supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Lidl.

NIRC Reaction to Meeting With Prime Minister May pic.twitter.com/fwxG38DqeK— Aodhán Michael Connolly (@MichaelAodhan) February 5, 2019

Mr Connolly said it could take four years for the average trade deal to be agreed following a no-deal exit from Europe.

“We cannot afford fiscal chaos in Northern Ireland for four months,” he added.

He said tariffs, customs and checks will add costs to the average family shopping basket in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Connolly said: “It is time for the political games and brinkmanship to end, and time to provide the certainty that businesses and households across the UK need.

“Any alternative arrangements must provide the same guarantee of continued frictionless, tariff-free trade and movement of people on the island of Ireland as the backstop does.

“While Northern Ireland will feel the bite of a no-deal Brexit first and hardest, it will nonetheless be felt across the whole country.”

Another business leader said the Prime Minister understood the peace process complexities.

Our Policy Chair, @tinamckenz engaging with PM @theresa_may earlier in Belfast. A no deal outcome must be avoided. pic.twitter.com/QpeZjl9bfp— FSB Northern Ireland (@FSB_NI) February 5, 2019

Tina McKenzie represents small businesses which make up the majority of firms.

The Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland policy chairwoman was part of the round-table meeting with Theresa May in Belfast.

Ms McKenzie said the Prime Minister understood how the local economy could be affected by a hard Brexit.

She added: “She understands that the Good Friday Agreement is there and that people’s rights need to be protected, whether they are British, Irish, Northern Irish, neither.

“She understands the complexities of this place and she has given a commitment that she won’t risk that with these negotiations.”

