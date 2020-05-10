News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Business groups welcome Government guidelines for reopening

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 08:51 AM

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association's welcoming the Government's guidelines for reopening businesses.

Its return to work protocol announced yesterday, sets out what firms must do to re-open after being closed during the coronavirus crisis.

The plans include bringing in regular temperature checks, one-way systems, and handshake bans in the workplace.

ISME spokesperson James Coughlan thinks companies have enough time to bring in the measures.

"People will have already been looking at the sort of things they'll need to do, but certainly it's good and helpful to get those guidelines," he said.

"Obviously not every business will be opening up in Phase One, there'll be a lot of businesses opening up later so there is plenty of time in terms of getting themselves organised."

Meanwhile, the Irish Hairdressers Federation says it is confident its specific guidelines for the industry will align very well with the Government's protocols.

It is welcoming the announcement by the state on its return to work plan for businesses.

[readmore[998564[/readmore]

Irish Hairdressers Federation spokesperson Lisa Eccles said they need the wage subsidy scheme extended.

"We would really encourage the Government perhaps to consider the continuation of the wage subsidy," she said.

"There is going to be a substantial cost on employers looking after their workforce, making sure that they are able to implement these procedures, that they can provide the training for their staff and that it can all be done in line with this."

