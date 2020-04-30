News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Business groups urge north/south co-operation over coronavirus crisis

By Press Association
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 06:43 AM

Two prominent business groups have united to urge co-operation and co-ordination across the Irish border to tackle the consequences of coronavirus.

With both Northern Ireland and the Republic in virtual lockdown, CBI and Ibec have written a joint letter to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The groups said it is in “everyone’s interests” to have experts across the island “regularly communicating” on their respective plans for economic revival and recovery.

They have also recommended that parallel conversations to take place between the two islands, with the North/South Ministerial Council along with the British-Irish Council providing “appropriate formal frameworks”.

Earlier this month, both administrations signed a memo formalising their co-operation in the battle against coronavirus.

The letter, signed by CBI director general Carolyn Fairbairn and Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy, welcomed that memo.

It goes on to detail one of their areas of most immediate concern as being supply chains for essential goods such as medicines and pharmaceuticals.

“To support these supply chains and ensure that the measures taken in the recovery phase, help to sustain the wide range of business activity between the two jurisdictions we will need the highest level of co-operation, co-ordination and joined-up thinking,” they have written.

“A return to daily movement of workers and goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland (and across the two islands) will depend on the easing of current restrictions and alignment with medical advice.

“To support and re-energise the strong economic linkages, Ibec and CBI believe it is important and in everyone’s economic interests to have the experts on both sides of the island of Ireland regularly communicating on their respective economic restart plans.

“Indeed, it would also be helpful and worthwhile for parallel conversations to take place between the two islands, with the North/South Ministerial Council along with the British-Irish Council providing appropriate frameworks for such discussions.

“In this regard, CBI and Ibec are together asking the UK and Irish Governments, along with the Devolved Administrations, to work together and co-ordinate their efforts in emerging from this pandemic. Such co-ordination, particularly around economic revival, will provide us with the best chance of protecting public health and restoring the prosperity of our people.”


