Business group criticises planned Extinction Rebellion protest

A group representing Dublin City businesses has criticised tomorrow's planned disruption by climate activists.

Extinction Rebellion's exact plans have not yet been released to the public, but it is known that demonstrators are to rally at the Dáil before setting up camps blocking prominent city streets.

Organisers say the objective is to disrupt economic activity via civil disobedience, in a bid to get the message across to the Government that urgent and radical action is needed to tackle the climate crisis.

CEO of Dublin Town Richard Guiney said disrupting businesses, traders and shoppers is not going to make the point.

"What we'd be saying to people thinking of engaging in the protests is - yes you're right to be concerned about the environment, but there are constructive ways to bring everybody with you," he said.

"If people are prevented from getting to their place of work or going about their daily business, it will just create division that's unnecessary."

Meanwhile, it is reported in today's Sunday Times that Gardaí have set up special operations to monitor the protesters.

Extinction Rebellion Ireland has at least 1,000 members who are prepared to face arrest.

According to the paper, Gardaí are concerned that number could rise next Friday when the Schools Strike 4 Climate movement, which was started by Greta Thunberg, holds its weekly protest.

Around 10,000 children took part in demonstrations across the country last month.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Dr Ciaran O'Carroll said children are leading the charge on climate action.