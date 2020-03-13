Bunratty and shops at Cliffs of Moher to close through March amid Covid-19 crisis

The Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, shops at the Cliffs of Moher and the Adare Heritage Centre, Limerick’s St John’s Castle, as well as the operations at Dublin’s Malahide Castle, the GPO Witness History Museum, and the Casino Model Railway Museum, and the Newbridge House and Farm, have become the latest visitor attractions that have been forced to close amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The sites which are owned or operated by the Shannon Group will close through Sunday, March 29. Shannon Group said it took the decision on the advice of health officials.

The closure of the sites which are among the largest paid-for attractions in the country comes after the Books of Kells Exhibition at TCD was shut.

Tourism chiefs have warned that the closure of such attractions even over a short period will have implications for the survival of small businesses.