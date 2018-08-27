Budget debate on third tax level for big earners

By Brian Keegan

It was widely reported last week that amounts over €400m could be raised if a new income tax rate of 43% was applied to higher earners.

The notion is a new rate of income tax of 43%, additional to the 20% standard rate and the current 40% top rate, might apply to incomes of over €80,000.

These estimates came from the Revenue Commissioners which gave them quite some credibility. Is it really a possibility?

First, we shouldn’t read too much into the fact that the estimate came from the Revenue Commissioners.

Revenue produces estimates like this all the time — hypothetical situations to show how much tax could be raised or lost if changes to income tax rates or indeed to the rates of any other tax were made.

And just because an estimate for a particular change features in the Revenue’s calculations doesn’t mean it will actually happen.

Some of the figures produced in these estimates are staggering.

Many of us pay income tax in some shape or form. The official estimate is that there are 2.7m taxpayers but that figure is in reality even higher because married couples where both are working and jointly assessed are treated as just one taxpayer.

Any adjustment to the tax collected, however small it might affect our pockets, has to be multiplied across all taxpayers.

Introducing a new 43% tax band for those earning over €80,000 per annum would affect over 300,000 wage earners. They might be understandably aggrieved that the Minister for Finance is proposing to take a further chunk out of their wages.

Earnings over €80,000 per annum already attract a higher rate of the universal social charge (USC) of 8%, in comparison with the more typical rate of 4.75% applying to income under that threshold. Successful self-employed people fare even worse and already pay a further USC surcharge of 3% on earnings over €100,000.

These higher rates of tax and USC which apply on higher earnings make the Irish tax system very progressive — that is to say, the more income you earn, the more tax pro rata you pay.

A single person earning €25,000 loses just under 13% of their pay packet when tax, PRSI, and USC are combined. Their counterpart earning €100,000 loses almost 39%.

Introducing a higher 43% rate would skew the balance even further against the higher earner, and bring the marginal rate (the rate of tax, PRSI and USC at the upper level) to 55% or more. Whether that is desirable is as much a political calculation as it is an economic calculation. Higher earners vote too.

If anything, Ireland is unusual in that we only operate two rates of income tax of 20% and 40%. Three rates apply in England and Wales, at 20%, 40%, 45%.

There are five different rates of tax operating in Scotland, which though part of the UK is permitted to have a separate income tax regime. Having only two rates of income tax has the great merit of helping keep the system simple.

Next year, the Paye system will be totally revamped. Employers will have new payroll reporting requirements and in many cases will have to update their payroll software so it can link in with Revenue systems.

It would be unwise to introduce a third income tax rate next year and add further complexity to what is already a complicated changeover.

Nevertheless, the debate on how much high earners should pay in comparison to the lower paid will continue, irrespective of whether or not that will involve a new tax rate.

It is just one of the many topics which will undoubtedly come up again between now and budget day in mid-October.

Brian Keegan is director of public policy and taxation at Chartered Accountants Ireland.