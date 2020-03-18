Brown Thomas and Arnotts to close stores until further notice

Brown Thomas Arnotts is to shut its stores until further notice.

The company said they are taking the decision as a response to the rapidly-shifting challenges of COVID-19.

"We have taken the decision to temporarily close all Brown Thomas, BT2 and Arnotts physical stores from 5pm today, Wednesday, March 18th, until further notice," a spokesperson said.

"Our utmost priority remains the health, safety and wellbeing of our customers, team members and the wider community during these testing times. We have been closely monitoring this dynamic situation, including the recommendations and requirements being issued by the Health Service Executive and all other relevant authorities."

The Brown Thomas and Arnotts online stores remain open.