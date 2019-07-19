News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Brosnan bloodstock posts loss of €2m due to heavy cost provisions

Brosnan bloodstock posts loss of €2m due to heavy cost provisions
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 06:50 PM

The bloodstock business co-owned by well-known businessman, Denis Brosnan posted a pre-tax loss of just over €2m as a result of exceptional costs.

New accounts filed by Mr Brosnan’s Epona Bloodstock Ltd cover the financial year for the 12 months to the end of June.

They show that a provision of €2.1m relating to a separate firm, Epona Management Ltd, wiped out potential profits at Epona Bloodstock.

The loss was as a result of the exceptional costs and follows a number of years of profits at the business.

In 2017, Epona Bloodstock posted a profit of €273,360.

It also made profits of €362,241 and €602,912 in its two previous financial years.

Epona Bloodstock is the firm that operates the 270-acre Croom House Stud farm in west Limerick.

READ MORE

Liberty London sold to new owners in €334m deal

Croom House is the property of the former Kerry Group chief executive Denis Brosnan who along with Joan Brosnan purchased the house and lands in 1986.

They restored the stables and yards and brought their own thoroughbred horses onto the property.

The accounts show that revenues at the business last year increased slightly to just over €4m from €3.9m.

Over half of its revenues, or €2.1m, were generated in the UK, and over €1.9m was generated here.

The bulk of the firm’s revenues - 88% - was generated from bloodstock sales.

A breakdown shows “livestock” sales produced €168,116 in revenues.

Some €267,667 was produced from administrative services and €35,824 was generated from the “keep of mares”.

There was over €14,290 generated from other “sundry” activities.

READ MORE

"Those cows would have been coming to me” - Cork farmer claiming €1.6m in damages

The accounts show that there were 13 people working in the business last year, with staff costs amounting to €638,768.

Payments to directors totalled €94,249.

The loss last year also takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €111,635.

The loss last year also resulted in accumulated profits falling from almost €4.5m to under €2.4.

Five members of the Brosnan family sit on the board.

The accounts show that Mr Brosnan ploughed €258,100 into the business last year.

The business already owed him €329,171 and repaid Mr Brosnan €613,922 during the year.

READ MORE

Supermarkets cash in as TV and jewellery shops fail to shine in early summer sales, says major survey

More on this topic

Trading Up: Three bedroom in Ballinlough, Cork €310,000Trading Up: Three bedroom in Ballinlough, Cork €310,000

Upgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsizeUpgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsize

Calls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court rulingCalls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court ruling

Ireland's welcoming committee: From Game of Thrones' tour guides to the Guinness breweryIreland's welcoming committee: From Game of Thrones' tour guides to the Guinness brewery

More in this Section

Liberty London sold to new owners in €334m dealLiberty London sold to new owners in €334m deal

Supermarkets cash in as TV and jewellery shops fail to shine in early summer sales, says major surveySupermarkets cash in as TV and jewellery shops fail to shine in early summer sales, says major survey

Green light for €500m data centre in WicklowGreen light for €500m data centre in Wicklow

UK budget deficit swells as June borrowing hits four-year highUK budget deficit swells as June borrowing hits four-year high


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »