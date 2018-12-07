NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Broker lowers share price targets for AIB and BOI on slowing mortgage and SME loan growth

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 03:43 PM
By Eamon Quinn

Irish banks face “numerous headwinds” in growing lending to households and SMEs, said Investec Ireland, as it cut its share price targets for AIB and Bank of Ireland (BoI) and raised its target for Permanent TSB.

Analyst Owen Callan said a “step down” in growth in new mortgage lending means it now forecasts new mortgage lending to reach €8.7bn this year, down from its earlier forecast for €9.1bn.

For 2019, it forecasts mortgage lending of €10bn, compared with €10.9bn previously.

READ MORE: Niall Quinn: Investment in sports facilities should be a 'key government commitment'

“Additionally, as a result of the continuing uncertainty being provided by Brexit, we downgrade cumulative Irish non-property business lending forecasts by circa 5%” through 2021," said Investec.

Amid lower lending volumes, it cut its earnings per share targets for AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB, and reduced “slightly” its share price targets for AIB and Bank of Ireland to €5.20 and €9.00, respectively.

For Permanent TSB, it ups its share price target to €2.00, after the bank cut back its burden of non-performing loans through sales.

“Given the recent European bank sell-offs, we believe current valuations offers attractive opportunities for all three of the Irish banks given the strong macroeconomic backdrop and the positive structural position — high margins, low competition — of the sector,” said Mr Callan.

Brexit has put pressure on Irish bank shares but the pressure has intensified this year, as investors looked askance at the problems of lenders across Europe and Italian banks, in particular.

Some of those pressures intensified this week.

Despite gains in the latest session, AIB shares have lost around 30% of their value this year, Bank of Ireland shares have shed 20%, while Permanent TSB shares are down 25% this year.


KEYWORDS

IBBOIBrokerBankingSMEsEconomy

Related Articles

AIB signs lease on new building in Dublin

More in this Section

Irish heavyweights hit hard in global stock markets sell-off

High Court ruling casts on doubt on future of $141m claim against Irish arm of HSBC bank

Betting stocks tumble on TV advertising ban

Predator ramps up Irish gas drill plans


Lifestyle

Live the green dream and let plants take root in your home

Sleep tight, baby: A bed system you can use from birth to 10 years old

Wish List: Festive stocking choices for Christmas shoppers

Grit yourself for winter: Rooting your plants during wet, freezing conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »