Brittany Ferries cancels Cork to France sailings due to 'hydraulic fault'; Spain sailings also cancelled

A number of scheduled sailings between Cork and mainland Europe have been cancelled by Brittany Ferries.

All planned sailings to and from Roscoff, France have been cancelled until May 31.

The routes affected are Roscoff to Cork tomorrow, May 24, and Cork to Roscoff on Saturday.

The cancellations are due to "a technical problem with the Pont-Aven ferry," according to the company.

Brittany Ferries has apologised for any inconvenience this has caused and in a statement said customers affected are being offered a full refund or an alternative sailing.

"Brittany Ferries sailings from Roscoff-Cork (May 24) and Cork-Roscoff (May 25) have regrettably been cancelled due to a hydraulic fault on the Pont-Aven affecting its rudder, the repairs for which have taken longer than first anticipated," a spokesperson said.

"We are currently contacting all passengers scheduled to travel the route tomorrow and Saturday to offer assistance.

"Customers are being offered alternative sailings or a full refund. We would like to offer our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and disruption to passenger journeys."

The Pont-Aven will remain at Damen de Brest for repairs. The ferry was damaged during an incident on the crossing from Plymouth to Santander on Monday, April 29.

In addition, tomorrow's Cork to Santander, Spain sailing and Santander to Cork sailing on Sunday are also cancelled. Brittany Ferries says these were cancelled so that the Connemara, which services the route, could cover the Pont-Aven sailings over the weekend.