News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

British pub group Wetherspoon bullish on Irish growth targets

British pub group Wetherspoon bullish on Irish growth targets
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 06:05 PM

British pub group JD Wetherspoon is continuing to eye new site locations in Ireland as it looks to boost its growing business here in the coming years.

The company currently has seven pubs operating in the Republic and four others in various stages of development. When they are all operational Wetherspoon will have seven in Dublin and one each in Cork, Waterford, Carlow and Galway.

A spokesman for the company said it continues to eye new sites in Ireland, having said last month that the company will invest €30m across its current Irish pub and hotel portfolio this year.

He said Wetherspoon's Irish properties continued to perform well in the company's latest reporting period.

On a group-wide basis - Wetherspoon operates more than 900 pubs across the UK and Ireland - the business reported a near 5% rise in like-for-like sales in the three months to mid-January, which represents the second quarter of its financial year.

Late last year, Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said the group has ambitious growth plans for its Irish division, with the ultimate target being to boost its pub numbers here to around 30 in the coming years. 

A lot of that expansion will happen in and around Dublin, where Mr Martin sees there being room for around six more pubs, while Wetherspoon could open "one or two" more in Cork also.

It is understood that Wetherspoon has also turned down a number of sites in Cork for differing reasons, although it is keen to add to its one existing pub in the city.

READ MORE

Trump warns of car tariffs

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Our local restaurants and pubs need supportLetter to the Editor: Our local restaurants and pubs need support

Colm O'Regan: Scientists found a key hormone called drool which counteracts the brain’s ability to do simple sums when ordering a takeawayColm O'Regan: Scientists found a key hormone called drool which counteracts the brain’s ability to do simple sums when ordering a takeaway

Calories on menus a hot potatoCalories on menus a hot potato

Darina Allen: Why New Orleans should be on your food bucket listDarina Allen: Why New Orleans should be on your food bucket list

JD WetherspoonsFoodBusinessTOPIC: Food

More in this Section

Toyota and Honda in major recall over faulty air bagsToyota and Honda in major recall over faulty air bags

Dunnes Stores was premature in challenging Point Village square disputeDunnes Stores was premature in challenging Point Village square dispute

Donald Trump to warn UK against ‘discriminatory’ tax on tech giantsDonald Trump to warn UK against ‘discriminatory’ tax on tech giants

Study: Dublin Airport contributes €10bn to Irish economyStudy: Dublin Airport contributes €10bn to Irish economy


Lifestyle

What is it about the teenage years that are so problematic for families? Why does the teenage soul rage against the machine of the adult world?Learning Points: It’s not about the phone, it’s about you and your teen

Extending veganism to your hair and beauty regime is getting easier thanks to a growing industry response to the movement, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.How your beauty routine can go vegan

Áilín Quinlan hears about a programme helping school children to develop effective strategies to deal with worry, stress, and change.Power of positivity: The tools helping kids deal with worry, stress, and change

Yvonne Mulligan set up Nine Yards Design in 2016.Going the distance to build on creativity: Meet interior designer Yvonne Mulligan

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »