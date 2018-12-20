British Irish Chamber of Commerce welcomes Government Brexit plan but say EU needs 'uniform relief measures'

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Government's contingency plans for Brexit but has urged the UK to pull back from the brink of trade chaos.

Commenting following the release of the Government's plans to address a hard Brexit, John McGrane the Director-General of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, said the plans announced show the stark reality of the disruption ahead. "We welcome government action of course," he said, "and we will work with officials and state agencies to help deliver as many practical supports as possible for all businesses.

"The whole EU needs uniformly applied relief measures but relief is not a cure.

"The only way to avoid widespread disruption of trade and jobs is for the UK parliament to avail of the Withdrawal Agreement that the EU has agreed with Prime Minister May to access a Transition Period during which a strong and comprehensive long-term trade agreement for goods and services can be negotiated for the benefit of all".

Earlier, Simon Coveney has said plans for a no-deal Brexit are a "sobering read".

"But there are things and actions that we are taking to ensure that we protect as best we can Ireland and its economy," he said.