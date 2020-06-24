News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

British hotels to have guests wear face masks on communal corridors under new guidance

British hotels to have guests wear face masks on communal corridors under new guidance
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 02:20 PM

Hotels in England should urge guests to wear face masks on communal corridors, according to new Government advice.

It is one of a series of measures included in guidance from the UK's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy aimed at keeping workers and customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The document states that trays carrying room service orders should be left outside bedroom doors, rather than brought into the room.

Hotel owners are urged to create a checklist of commonly-touched areas in bedrooms which housekeeping staff must clean after each guest checks out.

Lift use from reception should be minimised, while swimming pools and saunas should only be opened in line with Government advice.

Reception areas should be made safer with increased cleaning, minimising the length of time guests spend there and potentially installing screens between guests and staff.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that hotels can reopen in England from July 4.

READ MORE

Tory MP: Keeping older cars on the road is ‘environmentally friendly’

More on this topic

English town shocked as three killed in Father's Day collisionEnglish town shocked as three killed in Father's Day collision

Two people rushed to emergency unit after Reading stabbingTwo people rushed to emergency unit after Reading stabbing

Chileans jailed in UK for ‘tourism burglary’ spree after targeting goalkeeper’s homeChileans jailed in UK for ‘tourism burglary’ spree after targeting goalkeeper’s home

YouTuber jailed for ‘despicable’ threat to bomb hospital treating Covid patientsYouTuber jailed for ‘despicable’ threat to bomb hospital treating Covid patients


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Aviation taskforce: 14-day travel quarantine should end by July 1Aviation taskforce: 14-day travel quarantine should end by July 1

BBC to axe jobs in Northern IrelandBBC to axe jobs in Northern Ireland

Dublin-based CityJet pilots told they are facing redundancyDublin-based CityJet pilots told they are facing redundancy

European-wide car sales headed for record 25% crash this yearEuropean-wide car sales headed for record 25% crash this year


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell has the recipe for success when it comes to entertaining in your garden.Let's take it outside: Your guide to entertaining in the garden this summer

Liverpool and Man United are both in action, while Michael Portillo concludes his series on Irish independence.Wednesday TV Highlights: Premier League action and the conclusion of Michael Portillo's Irish independence series

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »