British customers left angry by Tesco online shopping problems

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 12:40 PM

Tesco customers in the UK have been locked out of their grocery accounts and unable to complete orders amid widespread problems with the retail giant’s online shopping site.

The chain’s shopping website and app has been suffering problems since Tuesday evening, leaving many customers complaining about orders due for delivery on Wednesday that they could not complete.

Tesco insisted it has now fixed the problem, but some shoppers are still unable to log in to their grocery accounts.

Tesco customers have been locked out of their grocery accounts (Screengrab/PA)

Angry customers have taken to Twitter to complain.

One shopper tweeted: “I’ve been trying almost 6hrs to buy a shop online. Every time the app or website crashes.”

Another wrote: “Just wasted an hour filling a basket for an online shop with you for me to get to the payment and you’re doing online maintenance!

“You’re having a laugh! It would have been the first online shop with you but it’s now the last.”

And one shopper was left struggling to complete an order for a trip away with 12 people.

Many shoppers trying to sign in to their grocery accounts have been greeted with a message saying “we’re sorry, but something went wrong” or that the site is down for maintenance.

Others have been left unable to pay for an order after completing a shop, which has meant many missing last night’s online order deadlines for Wednesday.

A spokesman for Tesco said: “We have fixed a technology issue which was affecting our website and app last night and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.

“Customers will now be able to log in and place orders.”

