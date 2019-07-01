News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

British banks defy Brexit gloom to increase profits by a third

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 11:32 AM

British banks have defied the Brexit gloom to increase their profits by a third, outpacing the Eurozone, according to new figures.

In the UK, a number of the major banks saw profits surge in 2018, according to The Banker's latest ranking of the Top 1000 World Banks.

Meanwhile, a number of European countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark, saw their banking profits tumble during the year.

The UK was boosted by strong profits at HSBC, which were pushed higher by its retail banking and wealth management divisions, according to the industry list.

HSBC also made large profits in Asia, casting aside concerns over the prospect of a trade war between the US and China.

Elsewhere in the UK, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) continued its return to profit after years of losses, and Barclays turned a loss into a profit even after setting aside significant Brexit provisions.

UK banks posted strong profits, but did not deliver the best results in Europe, with French banks reporting higher profits and return on capital.

Despite profit growth, UK banks ranked in the lower end of the world standards when it came to return on capital, at 8%.

Brian Caplen, editor of The Banker, said: "Due to its large size, when HSBC has a good year, UK banking profits as a whole tend to have a good year.

"Add to that the improved performance at RBS and Barclays, and another strong set of results from Lloyds, and the UK banking sector starts to look increasingly healthy.

"Unlike the situation before the financial crisis, UK banks are not taking undue risks to make profits and the sector is well-capitalised.

"They should be safe in the case of a no-deal Brexit."

READ MORE

Energia Group announces €3bn investment in renewable energy, and 200 Dublin jobs

More on this topic

Irish reunification poll and Scottish independence real threats of no-deal, says British MP

Varadkar preparing for November election if Brexit deal agreed

Boris is posh, but he doesn’t have any class

Brexit uncertainty continues to bite Irish, UK businesses

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Energia Group announces 200 jobs for Dublin in €3bn investment

Silicon Valley pitch proves key to Dublin locksmith

The Monday Interview: ‘Democratising’ dream homes for all

Brexit uncertainty continues to bite Irish, UK businesses


Lifestyle

Keeper of the flame on Roancarrigmore Island

Danes put in their spoke

Visiting Namibia raisesan ethical issue

Deep sea whale watching provides some poetry in motion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »