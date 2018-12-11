NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
British and Irish engineers reach agreement on mobility post-Brexit

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 07:54 AM

Engineers Ireland has become one of the first organisations to sign an agreement with its counterpart in the UK to ensure ongoing recognition of qualifications between the jurisdictions post-Brexit .

Caroline Spillane, Director General, Engineers Ireland

The group, the professional membership body for engineers in Ireland say the deal will allow ongoing mobility for engineers coming to the Republic and for Irish engineers going to the UK.

Caroline Spillane, Director General, Engineers Ireland, said: “We are very pleased to be able to reassure our members on this worrying issue and are grateful to our UK colleagues for this expanded and updated agreement between Engineers Ireland, as the statutory and regulatory organisation for all disciplines of professional engineering in Ireland and the Engineering Council in the UK.

Our two countries are so close and so inter-twined for engineers, this is a very welcome development.

"In surveys as far back as 2016 when Brexit was just a distant threat, our members asked us to forge stronger bilateral links with our peer organisations in the UK to support professional mobility."

Peter Quinn, President, Engineers Ireland and former Chair of its Northern Regional Branch, said: “To ensure our members’ qualifications are recognised around the world, Engineers Ireland engages with similar organisations overseas and also standards bodies both nationally and internationally."

- Digital Desk


