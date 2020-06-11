News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

British Airways to sell Damien Hirst art pieces to raise cash levels

British Airways to sell Damien Hirst art pieces to raise cash levels
Damien Hirst. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
By Reuters
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 06:06 PM

British Airways will sell at least 10 works of art that normally hang in its executive lounges, turning to pieces by famous artists like Damien Hirst to raise millions of pounds to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline has come under fire from British politicians for plans to cut 12,000 jobs. But with planes grounded and no revenue, it says the job losses are necessary because travel demand is set to shrink in coming years.

As well as Damien Hirst, the BA collection includes works by Peter Doig and Bridget Riley. 

The idea of selling them came from a BA staff member, a source said.

At least one work has been valued at more than £1m (€1.1m).

BA boss Alex Cruz said last week that with its parent company IAG - which also owns Aer Lingus and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling - burning through £178m (€197.9m) a week, he could not guarantee BA’s survival and urged unions to engage over the job cuts.

One union, Unite, last Thursday escalated its clash with BA, saying it was in talks with the EU Commissioner for Competition about its opposition to the acquisition by IAG of Spanish airline Air Europa.

BA has said it is taking steps now to reduce up to 28% of staff numbers to protect as many jobs as it can in the long term.

-Reuters

READ MORE

Woodie's DIY owner: Too soon to know if reopening sales jump will last

More on this topic

British Airways owner lodges complaint with EU over Flybe rescue dealBritish Airways owner lodges complaint with EU over Flybe rescue deal

British Airways pilots accept pay dealBritish Airways pilots accept pay deal

British Airways flights delayed by ‘technical issue’British Airways flights delayed by ‘technical issue’

BA strike heads into second dayBA strike heads into second day


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: British Airways

More in this Section

Second Covid-19 wave would endanger jobs, businesses and economic recovery - OECDSecond Covid-19 wave would endanger jobs, businesses and economic recovery - OECD

ECB said to be mulling 'bad bank' option for Covid debtECB said to be mulling 'bad bank' option for Covid debt

Aircoach says private bus operators require State financial supportAircoach says private bus operators require State financial support

'If we can’t fly, economically, we die': Aviation taskforce established to help sector recover'If we can’t fly, economically, we die': Aviation taskforce established to help sector recover


Lifestyle

I ate a meal without using my hands or any utensils, like a dog, just to see what it was like. (Sloppy, as I expected,) writes Molly YoungMolly Young: Insanity can keep you sane during Covid-19 lockdown

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad days of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »