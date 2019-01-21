NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

British Airways to give plane 1960s-era makeover to celebrate centenary

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 06:40 PM

British Airways is to paint four of its aircraft in retro livery to celebrate its centenary.

The first to be given the makeover will be a Boeing 747, which will get a British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) design.

This livery was originally used between 1964 and 1974.

Our history has shaped who we are today

It will arrive at Heathrow airport on February 18 and will enter service the following day.

The details of three more planes to be painted in retro liveries have yet to be disclosed.

British Airways is to paint four of its aircraft in retro livery to celebrate its centenary (British Airways)

British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz said: “So many British Airways customers and colleagues have fond memories of our previous liveries, regularly sharing their photos from across the globe, so it’s incredibly exciting to be re-introducing this classic BOAC design.

“Our history has shaped who we are today, so our centenary is the perfect moment to revisit our heritage and the UK’s aviation landscape through this iconic livery.”

The BOAC livery will remain on the Boeing 747 until the aircraft is taken out of service in 2023.

BA is celebrating its centenary this year as its forerunner company, Aircraft Transport and Travel Limited, launched the world’s first daily international scheduled flight between London and Paris.

The firm was incorporated into several airlines – including BOAC – until it became British Airways in 1974.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BABritish Airways

More in this Section

KYRAN FITZGERALD: Construction skills shortage is the new elephant in the room

JOHN WHELAN: Trade talks offer glimmer of hope for Irish exporters

PETER BROWN: The true market feeling on Brexit...is boredom

Helping with 'digital detox' has become a viable business


Lifestyle

8 things to consider before a drastic hair colour change like Emma Stone

As David Beckham shares Harper’s cooking skills, 10 ways to get back in the kitchen with the kids

Irish Examiner journalist Ann O'Loughlin launches fourth Novel My Mother's Daughter

Love food? Create your own herb garden to add flavour and fragrance to your cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »