News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

British Airways set to be fined €204m over customer data hack

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 08:04 AM

British Airways is set to be fined more than €204m (£183m) over a customer data breach, the airline has announced.

Alex Cruz, British Airways chairman and chief executive, said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the proposal from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Willie Walsh, boss of the British Airways’ parent company International Airlines Group, pledged to “defend the airline’s position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals”.

The ICO has indicated that it plans to impose a penalty of £183.4 million, which represents 1.5% of the airline’s annual turnover.

Details of the data breach were made public on September 6 and October 25 last year.

It relates to the theft of customers’ personal and financial information between August 21 2018 and September 5 2018 from the website ba.com and the airline’s mobile app.

The airline initially said around 380,000 payment cards had been compromised.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Consumer sentiment rises as fears of Brexit damage drop

More on this topic

Free climber seen scaling London skyscraper The Shard

Labour, Social Democrats eye 23 seats in next election

Laws to ban ‘tip theft’ being drawn up

Three former X Factor winners returning for all-star show, says Louis Walsh

BABritish AirwaysICO

More in this Section

Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs

Samsung profits hit by the trade wars

Dutch plan for housing crisis

Norwegian Air shares soar despite IAG denying bid


Lifestyle

Is a festival any fun without a load of drink?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »