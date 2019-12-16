News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

British Airways pilots accept pay deal

British Airways pilots accept pay deal
By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 05:15 PM

British Airways pilots who are members of Balpa have accepted a revised pay offer, the union has confirmed.

Some 1,700 flights due to carry nearly 200,000 passengers were grounded during a two-day strike in September.

Heathrow Airport was worst affected by the walkout.

British Airways had offered a pay rise of 11.5% over three years but pilots demanded a larger share of the airline’s profits.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said during the strike that its members had taken “big pay cuts to help the company through hard times”.

The union said in a statement on Monday: “A ballot of British Airways pilots closed today following the dispute over pay and terms and conditions.

“Members of Balpa employed by British Airways voted nearly nine to one to accept the final agreement which was proposed by Acas (the conciliation service) and recommended by Balpa and its British Airways reps.”

READ MORE

'Rot in hell', Mayo brothers' relatives tell murderer after appeal dismissed

More on this topic

British Airways flights delayed by ‘technical issue’British Airways flights delayed by ‘technical issue’

BA strike heads into second dayBA strike heads into second day

British Airways sorry for email error announcing wrong flight cancellationsBritish Airways sorry for email error announcing wrong flight cancellations

BA pilots to strike in dispute over payBA pilots to strike in dispute over pay

BABalpaBritish AirwaysStrikeTOPIC: British Airways

More in this Section

Dublin Airport preparing for busiest Christmas ever with 1.2 million passengers expectedDublin Airport preparing for busiest Christmas ever with 1.2 million passengers expected

Average price paid for motor insurance went up 62% in five year period Average price paid for motor insurance went up 62% in five year period

Thomas Cook collapse left €702m of holidays cancelledThomas Cook collapse left €702m of holidays cancelled

400 jobs to be created as Screwfix plans Irish expansion400 jobs to be created as Screwfix plans Irish expansion


Lifestyle

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »