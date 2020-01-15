News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

British Airways owner lodges complaint with EU over Flybe rescue deal

British Airways owner lodges complaint with EU over Flybe rescue deal
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 01:22 PM

British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) has filed a complaint with the European Union over the Government’s decision to rescue Flybe.

The PA news agency understands that IAG has claimed to the European Commission that the rescue deal for Flybe breaches state aid rules and gives the struggling airline an unfair advantage.

It comes hours after IAG chief Willie Walsh publicly criticised the move, describing it as a “blatant misuse of public cash”.

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh (Niall Carson/PA)
IAG chief executive Willie Walsh (Niall Carson/PA)

The Treasury announced on Tuesday evening that the loss-making regional carrier would continue operating after agreeing to review air passenger duty (APD).

Flybe shareholders agreed to inject extra capital into the airline business as a result, securing the short-term future of 2,400 jobs.

More on this topic

British Airways pilots accept pay dealBritish Airways pilots accept pay deal

British Airways flights delayed by ‘technical issue’British Airways flights delayed by ‘technical issue’

BA strike heads into second dayBA strike heads into second day

British Airways sorry for email error announcing wrong flight cancellationsBritish Airways sorry for email error announcing wrong flight cancellations

AirAirlineFlybeIAGWillie WalshTOPIC: British Airways

More in this Section

Bid to ensure unfettered trade across the Irish Sea post-BrexitBid to ensure unfettered trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit

'New decade, new uniform': Aer Lingus unveil brand new uniform from Louise Kennedy'New decade, new uniform': Aer Lingus unveil brand new uniform from Louise Kennedy

Call for Ireland to follow UK in banning use of credit cards in relation to online gamblingCall for Ireland to follow UK in banning use of credit cards in relation to online gambling

S&P: Election may spur more spending on 'floundering' health serviceS&P: Election may spur more spending on 'floundering' health service


Lifestyle

Is the Noughties favourite actually making a comeback?A brief history of low-rise jeans

“The guests all knew we were going to Cobh because I was talking about it from the day they boarded and each day until we arrived.'Steadying the ship: Meet the Cork cruise captain Noel O'Driscoll

How important is building muscle? Lauren Taylor finds out.Why avoiding strength training as part of your new fitness regime is a mistake

Claire Spreadbury rounds up some top drops for hunkering down at home this season.9 comforting wines to warm up your winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »