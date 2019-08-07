News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
British Airways experiencing 'systems problems' that are 'affecting check-in'

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 08:38 AM

British Airways (BA) passengers have reported delayed and cancelled flights due to IT issues with the company's check-in systems.

Images posted on social media showed long queues of holidaymakers on Wednesday morning as well as error messages with the BA app.

A BA spokesman said: "We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures.

"Please check ba.com and manage my booking for the latest flight information, and allow extra time at the airport."

The airline is using back-up and manual systems to try and cope with the issues.

More to follow...

- Press Association

