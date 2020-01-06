Britain faces long road to full health after weakest growth in a decade

The UK economy has slowed sharply in the past couple of years against a backdrop of much uncertainty over Brexit and weakening international trade and global economic activity.

The year-on-year UK GDP growth rate stood at just 1.1% in the third quarter of last year, the weakest in almost a decade.

The available data for the final quarter of 2019 have generally been downbeat, suggesting that GDP growth has slowed even further.

On the demand side of the economy, retail spending has been weak, with sales falling by 0.5% in October/November from their levels in the third quarter.

In relation to consumer confidence, the GfK measure of household sentiment has fallen to a six-year low.

Likewise, PMI survey data indicate that the UK economy performed poorly in the final quarter of the year.

The December surveys point to broad-based weakness, with both the manufacturing and construction sectors’ indices well below the key 50 level, signalling contracting activity.

The data showed that service sector activity was flat in the month.

The poor December data suggest that despite the large majority won by the Conservative Party in the recent general election, which paves the way for the UK to leave the EU with a deal in place at the end of this month, the UK economy

remains in a weak state.

Furthermore, Brexit could remain a major headwind for the UK economy in 2020. There may be a bounce in activity in the first quarter, but difficult EU-UK trade talks lie ahead in the coming year.

Much uncertainty persists about the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU once the transition period expires at the end of this year.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has stated that his intention is to conclude the trade talks by the end of 2020, and has ruled out any extension to the transition period.

However, this is a very ambitious timeline to conclude a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. Faltering trade talks, or indications that the UK is only interested in pursuing a bare-bones deal, would be very negative for business confidence and weigh on investment.

There are some positive factors, though, which should support the economy this year.

Fiscal policy is set to turn more expansionary, with the new government promising to boost public spending. Continuing good wage growth against the background of subdued inflation will boost households’ real incomes, which should aid consumer spending.

Then, there is the possibility of a rate cut from the Bank of England if activity remains weak.

Indeed, two members of its monetary policy committee voted for a 25-basis-point rate cut at the November and December policy meetings.

The market has priced in about a 15-basis-point cut in rates from their current level of 0.75%.

The Bank of England has indicated that it will remain on hold for now, as it waits to see how the economy responds to the UK leaving the EU at the end of January in an orderly manner.

It is also watching developments in the global economy.

The signals from the Bank of England are that if global growth fails to stabilise or if Brexit uncertainties remained entrenched, then monetary policy may need to be eased. The trade talks with the EU could be crucial in this regard.

If these get bogged down, then the Bank of England may well have to cut rates to support the economy.

Oliver Mangan is chief economist at AIB